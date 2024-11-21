You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From A Bold Red-Eye Gravy On Your Dinner Table

Southerners know that there is nothing quite like bold red-eye gravy, but this regional specialty may not be on everyone's radar. The good news is that it is super easy to make, and given the short ingredients list, the result is surprisingly complex and deeply flavorful. Also called birds-eye, red ham, poor man's, or cedar gravy, this condiment is made with just two ingredients: the drippings from seared country ham plus black coffee.

After cooking sliced ham in a pan, you simply deglaze the surface with strongly-brewed coffee while stirring constantly to scrape up any browned bits and incorporate the fat. The bold coffee and meaty drippings create an emulsion that eats like a punchy pan sauce rather than a creamy gravy. It is bitter, rich, savory, and acidic, and acts as the perfect balance to slices of sweet seared ham.

To make proper red-eye gravy, using real country ham is a must. This is a different product from the thin deli slices you would use for a melty Cuban sandwich recipe, or even the water-brined ham you might serve at Christmas. Country ham is cured in salt and allowed to age, which creates a nuanced, savory flavor profile. Look for untrimmed, bone-in pieces, so there is plenty of fat to render. This kind of ham is available in many supermarkets, especially in the southeastern United States, but you can also purchase popular styles, such as Smithfield and Virginia hams, online.