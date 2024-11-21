You're Only 2 Ingredients Away From A Bold Red-Eye Gravy On Your Dinner Table
Southerners know that there is nothing quite like bold red-eye gravy, but this regional specialty may not be on everyone's radar. The good news is that it is super easy to make, and given the short ingredients list, the result is surprisingly complex and deeply flavorful. Also called birds-eye, red ham, poor man's, or cedar gravy, this condiment is made with just two ingredients: the drippings from seared country ham plus black coffee.
After cooking sliced ham in a pan, you simply deglaze the surface with strongly-brewed coffee while stirring constantly to scrape up any browned bits and incorporate the fat. The bold coffee and meaty drippings create an emulsion that eats like a punchy pan sauce rather than a creamy gravy. It is bitter, rich, savory, and acidic, and acts as the perfect balance to slices of sweet seared ham.
To make proper red-eye gravy, using real country ham is a must. This is a different product from the thin deli slices you would use for a melty Cuban sandwich recipe, or even the water-brined ham you might serve at Christmas. Country ham is cured in salt and allowed to age, which creates a nuanced, savory flavor profile. Look for untrimmed, bone-in pieces, so there is plenty of fat to render. This kind of ham is available in many supermarkets, especially in the southeastern United States, but you can also purchase popular styles, such as Smithfield and Virginia hams, online.
Tips for making and serving red-eye gravy
Red-eye gravy reduces quickly once you introduce the coffee to the hot ham grease — but because there is not a whole lot of liquid, it can sometimes become overly concentrated and salty. To counteract this, give your slices of country ham a half-hour water soak before patting them dry and cooking them. You can also get a head start on the drippings by trimming some of the fatty edges off the meat and rendering those first, and then cooking the slices in the grease.
If you find that the taste of the red-eye gravy is too intense for your palate, you have a couple of options. Firstly, avoid really bold javas such as smoky French roast coffee, and opt for a blonde or medium roast instead. You can also add a touch of sugar, a little bit of water or broth, or a pat of unsalted butter to round out the flavor. Though red-eye gravy is traditionally just two ingredients, these small variations still create an end product that is true to the original.
Red-eye gravy poured over country ham is usually served for breakfast or brunch alongside buttermilk biscuits, eggs, or cheesy grits, but there is no reason you can't serve this meal any time of the day. Finish off your perfect Southern plate with upgraded canned collard greens, baked mac and cheese, or slow-cooked string beans. Just don't skip the biscuits so you have something to soak up all that delicious gravy!