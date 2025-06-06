Elevate Homemade Pizza Sauce With One Kitchen Staple

There are plenty of unique and interesting spins on classic pizza sauce, but if you're looking for a simple way to take traditional pizza sauce up a notch, there's one easy ingredient you can use to do it: butter. When added to a pot of tomatoes and herbs, its richness balances the acidity and gives the sauce a smoothness that makes it perfectly spreadable when you're ready to spoon it over your dough.

When you're making a butter-upgraded pizza sauce, the first step is to choose a high-quality butter. Skip the oil-based spreads or margarines and opt for one that's creamy and full of rich flavor. An unsalted variety will be the best choice so that you can control the salinity of the sauce.

You can choose when you want to incorporate it. One way is to melt it in the pan with olive oil to saute any aromatics, like garlic or onion, before combining the mixture with the tomatoes and herbs. Or you can add all of the ingredients, including the butter, at once and cook them together. Either way, you'll wind up with a smoother sauce that's sure to take your pizza to the next level.