The Extra Crunchy Snack To Add To Your Fried Chicken Coating

There are lots of expert tips for making crispy fried chicken. Some say it's all about the marinade you use for the meat, while others like to season the poultry and refrigerate it well in advance of cooking it. However, those looking to really elevate crispy fried chicken need look no further than a bag of crunchy potato chips. Swapping out the traditional breadcrumbs for the crackly snack has a key advantage since potato chips are already naturally crunchy, allowing a crispier texture when frying the poultry.

Although just about any potato chip can be used, kettle chips are the best direction to take here. The specialty-styled chips have a thicker cut and rich, darker hue that makes them perfect for fried chicken's golden, extra-crispy coating. They're also less likely to burn than other varieties, and give a less greasy finish. Just ensure they're fresh to maintain optimal crispiness, and avoid over-mixing them as this can lead to the crumb coating being too dense after frying.

For extra flavor, use a pre-seasoned potato chip like barbecue or sour cream and onion as this reduces the prep work while boosting the flavor. Simply crush them in a bag with a rolling pin, and add any extra herbs or spices if you wish to amp up the taste even further.