The Extra Crunchy Snack To Add To Your Fried Chicken Coating
There are lots of expert tips for making crispy fried chicken. Some say it's all about the marinade you use for the meat, while others like to season the poultry and refrigerate it well in advance of cooking it. However, those looking to really elevate crispy fried chicken need look no further than a bag of crunchy potato chips. Swapping out the traditional breadcrumbs for the crackly snack has a key advantage since potato chips are already naturally crunchy, allowing a crispier texture when frying the poultry.
Although just about any potato chip can be used, kettle chips are the best direction to take here. The specialty-styled chips have a thicker cut and rich, darker hue that makes them perfect for fried chicken's golden, extra-crispy coating. They're also less likely to burn than other varieties, and give a less greasy finish. Just ensure they're fresh to maintain optimal crispiness, and avoid over-mixing them as this can lead to the crumb coating being too dense after frying.
For extra flavor, use a pre-seasoned potato chip like barbecue or sour cream and onion as this reduces the prep work while boosting the flavor. Simply crush them in a bag with a rolling pin, and add any extra herbs or spices if you wish to amp up the taste even further.
Use other snacks beyond kettle chips to create crispy fried chicken
Kettle chips are a salty-savory alternative to a traditional breadcrumb coating, but there are other snacks to consider, too. Corn chips like Fritos make a flavorful alternative to chicken breadcrumbs, for example. Their rigid texture makes them perfect for an extra-crispy crunch when biting into each piece. In that same vein, Doritos can also be used as breading to elevate both the texture and flavor. If this writer were to suggest his favorite, Doritos' Sweet Spicy Chili chips would provide a sensory symphony for your next homemade chicken tenders. However, the bold tanginess of Cool Ranch would also bring a crisp, unique flavor to the plate.
You can also bread chicken tenders in finely ground Cheez-Its for a vibrantly orange, extra-crunchy coating and a deliciously cheesy addition to the dish. This one works similarly to potato chips, as the snack cracker comes in multiple flavors from tangy to spicy that can easily complement the chicken. Saltine crackers or pretzels would also work well and add a delicious saltiness.
Alternatively, finely crushed almonds can also make an excellent gluten-free coating, or try using cereal to add crunch to chicken tenders. Or grind some sunflower seeds, which add a crunchy texture and also impart a nuttiness that uniquely complements the chicken's savory flavor.