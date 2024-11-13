The Unexpected Pantry Staple That Makes Burgers Unbelievably Juicy
The quest for the juiciest burger is one that nearly every grill master and chef undertakes, determined to achieve the most mouth-watering results. From Ina Garten's cold butter hack to creating a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger by stuffing cheese inside the patty, there are plenty of ways to keep your burger moist and delicious. One unexpected method? Using everyone's favorite jelly companion: peanut butter.
Peanut butter isn't the most traditional burger patty ingredient, but don't knock it 'til you try it. The nutty sweetness pairs wonderfully with the savory notes of the meat, and due to its high fat and oil content, peanut butter can keep your burger succulent and rich — especially if you're using a leaner cut of meat.
To make your burgers juicy, add about ¼ cup of peanut butter per pound of meat, and mix together well with the seasonings of your choice. If you want to mellow out the sweetness, opt for savory spices like garlic and onion powder, paprika, or even a splash of soy sauce. Then, grill or pan-sear to your desired doneness for a symphony of flavor.
Ideas for making the best peanut butter burgers
The creativity doesn't have to stop there, folks. When it comes to peanut butter, you have plenty of options to customize to your taste buds. Start by deciding on the type of peanut butter you want to use (it might be helpful to consult our ranking of the best jarred peanut butter brands, where we crowned MaraNatha's organic creamy variety as our favorite). For added texture, reach for a chunky variation, and for heightened flavor, salted peanut butter is your best option. If you're out of peanut butter, you could make a homemade version (all you need are peanuts!) or experiment with other nut butters, such as almond or cashew.
Toppings can also make or break your peanut butter burger experience. Try savory, umami-forward flavors like bacon, cheese, or caramelized onions if the peanut butter you're using is on the sweeter side. Or, to make your burger more akin to a PB&J, experiment with savory jellies, such as pepper or tomato jelly. Since peanut butter is a rich ingredient, bright, acidic toppings like pickles can also help balance out your meal.