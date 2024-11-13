The Unexpected Pantry Staple That Makes Burgers Unbelievably Juicy

The quest for the juiciest burger is one that nearly every grill master and chef undertakes, determined to achieve the most mouth-watering results. From Ina Garten's cold butter hack to creating a Juicy Lucy cheeseburger by stuffing cheese inside the patty, there are plenty of ways to keep your burger moist and delicious. One unexpected method? Using everyone's favorite jelly companion: peanut butter.

Peanut butter isn't the most traditional burger patty ingredient, but don't knock it 'til you try it. The nutty sweetness pairs wonderfully with the savory notes of the meat, and due to its high fat and oil content, peanut butter can keep your burger succulent and rich — especially if you're using a leaner cut of meat.

To make your burgers juicy, add about ¼ cup of peanut butter per pound of meat, and mix together well with the seasonings of your choice. If you want to mellow out the sweetness, opt for savory spices like garlic and onion powder, paprika, or even a splash of soy sauce. Then, grill or pan-sear to your desired doneness for a symphony of flavor.