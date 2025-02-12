Your Morning Cup Of Coffee Could Get More Expensive, But It's Not Because Of Tariffs

Amidst the uncertainty of President Trump's proposed tariffs on countries like Canada and Mexico, consumers are bracing themselves for higher grocery bills. However, the price of certain goods has already begun to rise for another reason — inclement weather. According to a report from Bank of America via Business Insider, the price of coffee beans has risen to astronomical heights due to "weak crop yields," and is expected to get even more expensive throughout 2025. The weather in Brazil, where a majority of arabica beans are exported, is anticipated to be extremely poor throughout February and March, which will cause even more problems for harvesting and supplying coffee beans to the United States.

The combination of poor conditions, high demand, and short supply has caused experts to anticipate rising costs for coffee consumers. As of the time of writing, the price of Arabica coffee beans has spiked to a whopping $4.04 per pound, the highest the good has ever reached. Many brands of coffee pods and drip coffee products have also spiked in price. The CEO of the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) Yannis Apostolopoulos told Food & Wine, "The rising coffee prices are part of a larger, global challenge driven by climate change, economic pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty." Unfortunately, this mixture of complicated issues is already having an effect on more than just coffee products.