The Aldi Olive Oil That Always Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

There's plenty of reasons why people love shopping at Aldi, and what's not to like? Its prices are super reasonable, its operations are streamlined, and there are plenty of hidden gems just waiting to be found. So, we here at Food Republic tried and ranked four of Aldi's olive oils to discover which one stood out. Our taste-tester's verdict? Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Sicilian EVOO was leagues ahead of the rest.

At $12.09, it's not Aldi's cheapest option, but it makes up the difference with its bold flavor, rich texture, and complex aroma. Backing our taster up, many fans have taken to Reddit to sing praises about the product's quality. One Redditor noted: "That's my favorite oil! I use it for bread, salads, pizza[,] and any other drizzle application. It makes an excellent olive oil cake[,] too."

One of the biggest indicators that this product is high-quality is that it's an extra virgin olive oil. Compared to regular olive oil, EVOO forgoes heat and chemicals and is extracted using a cold press. This allows the oil to retain its natural character. On top of that, it's a single-origin olive oil and carries a Val di Mazara Protected Designation of Origin seal, which assures us of its quality by certifying that it's produced in a specific geographic area of Sicily using traditional methods and regulated olive varieties. If that hasn't convinced you of its superior quality, just take a look at the packaging. Its sold in a dark glass bottle, allowing it to stay fresh for longer by protecting it from oxygen and light.