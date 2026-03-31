The Aldi Olive Oil That Always Belongs In Your Shopping Cart
There's plenty of reasons why people love shopping at Aldi, and what's not to like? Its prices are super reasonable, its operations are streamlined, and there are plenty of hidden gems just waiting to be found. So, we here at Food Republic tried and ranked four of Aldi's olive oils to discover which one stood out. Our taste-tester's verdict? Aldi's Specially Selected Premium Sicilian EVOO was leagues ahead of the rest.
At $12.09, it's not Aldi's cheapest option, but it makes up the difference with its bold flavor, rich texture, and complex aroma. Backing our taster up, many fans have taken to Reddit to sing praises about the product's quality. One Redditor noted: "That's my favorite oil! I use it for bread, salads, pizza[,] and any other drizzle application. It makes an excellent olive oil cake[,] too."
One of the biggest indicators that this product is high-quality is that it's an extra virgin olive oil. Compared to regular olive oil, EVOO forgoes heat and chemicals and is extracted using a cold press. This allows the oil to retain its natural character. On top of that, it's a single-origin olive oil and carries a Val di Mazara Protected Designation of Origin seal, which assures us of its quality by certifying that it's produced in a specific geographic area of Sicily using traditional methods and regulated olive varieties. If that hasn't convinced you of its superior quality, just take a look at the packaging. Its sold in a dark glass bottle, allowing it to stay fresh for longer by protecting it from oxygen and light.
Unpacking what makes this oil special
Like wine, the taste, color, and aroma of olive oil are reflective of the variety of olives used and the terroir in which they are grown. The Val di Mazara designation specifically indicates that this oil was produced, processed, and packaged in Sicily's Palermo and Agrigento regions using a blend of Biancolilla, Nocellara del Belice, and Cerasuola olives. According to DOP Val di Mazara: "The uniqueness of our oil lies in its fruity and intense taste and its golden yellow color with shades of deep green."
Beyond its certification, another indicator of quality lies in the producer behind the bottle. Like 90% of Aldi's inventory, this EVOO is part of a private label range, meaning it is manufactured by an outside brand — and eagle-eyed fans have noticed the name "Bono" printed on the side of the packaging.
For those unfamiliar with Bono, it's a family-owned, award-winning Sicilian olive oil producer known for its exceptional quality. You'll likely be familiar with its colorful Sicilian marionette logo. To deepen the connection further, Bono's olive oil also carries the Val di Mazara DOP certification, and the bottle is identical. If there's indeed a connection between Bono and Aldi's olive oil — as all signs seem to suggest — it's no surprise, then, that it earned a top spot in our ranking.