The Company Behind Aldi's Beloved Tuscan Garden Salad Dressings

One of the top manufacturers of store brand and private label goods on the continent, TreeHouse Foods has 26 factories spread out around the U.S. and Canada, where it produces a variety of foods, including Aldi's Tuscan Garden Italian Dressing. Unfortunately, we know this because of a 2022 recall on the dressing, where it was discovered that some bottles actually contained the Asian Sesame Dressing, which contains potentially harmful allergens.

TreeHouse Foods isn't just in the salad dressing business. The private label manufacturer produces a number of products you might find all over your supermarket — in the pantry aisles, refrigerated departments, and even in the freezer section. Such items include the recently recalled frozen waffles and pancakes sold at Aldi under the store brand Breakfast Best. Yes, TreeHouse Foods is the manufacturer behind the nationwide (and international, since Canada was also affected) recall of frozen breakfast items, due to possible Listeria contamination that occurred in 2024.

The official recall revealed just how many retailers besides Aldi sell frozen waffle and pancake products made by TreeHouse Foods. Whole Foods, Walmart, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Wegmans, Target, H-E-B, Publix, Trader Joe's, and Kroger are just a few. Judging by just this list of stores, you'd be hard-pressed to find a food retailer that doesn't contain at least one TreeHouse Foods item.