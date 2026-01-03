The 4 Most Common Types Of Coffee Beans And How They Differ

Coffee packs an astounding degree of diversity. The plant grows in over 70 countries, with thousands of varieties categorized into well over a hundred species — new types continue to be discovered to this day. Yet while information like the roast, origin, and flavor notes is what typically ends up on a coffee label, not much attention is drawn to the bean species (except, of course, for arabica beans).

Largely, this comes down to the limited range of commercially cultivated coffee types, with only four species comprising the bulk of global production. Among these — arabica, robusta, liberica, and excelsa — even fewer typically end up in a coffee cup. Today, arabica constitutes approximately 65% of global production, with robusta occupying the bulk of the remainder, and liberica and excelsa only tiny proportions. Such a skew towards a single species occurred by way of arabica's 20th century global dominance, fueled by marketing, taste preferences, and processing expertise.

Nevertheless, with intrigue in specialty coffee higher than ever, coffee producers, roasters, and consumers are all piqued in sampling a greater breadth of coffee types. Matched by new cultivation practices and accommodations for changing environmental conditions, expertise in coffee species is gaining a newfound gravity. All four produce flavorful cups, with distinct, intricate qualities worthy of appreciation.