7 Fast Food Chains That Serve The Best Mac And Cheese, According To Reviews

When you think of fast food, what do you think of? Burgers and fries, right? You wouldn't be alone in thinking that — it's the iconic drive-thru meal, the combo that keeps Americans coming back for more. Even trying to find the best fast food burger is a challenge. But framing fast food in such limited terms might lead you to miss out on some other delicious options that you can pick up with the same speed. As cheesy as it sounds — pun absolutely intended — fast food has so much more to offer. And that includes menu luminaries like one of the most beloved and nostalgic foods of all time: mac and cheese.

Yes, several of your favorite fast food chains also serve up one of the all-time classic soul foods, with all the creaminess, cheesiness, and wholesomeness that implies. Better yet, several do a surprisingly good job of it, too, with dedicated legions of fans online and in real life. But which restaurant chain has the best mac and cheese that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car?