The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Chili A Creamy, Nutty Twist
Putting peanut butter in chili may sound strange, but this unexpected ingredient will impart a rich, creamy flavor to your next batch of chili. As you incorporate standard liquids like tomato sauce and broth while following your go-to slow cooker chili recipe, stir in 1/3 cup of creamy peanut butter.
Remember that peanut butter is for more than just deserts (pad Thai, anyone?). Even adding a bit of peanut butter can make for better instant ramen broth, as it's capable of delivering a decadent and smooth yet nutty taste that leaves you coming back for more. Peanut butter is an especially great mix-in for vegetarian dishes, because it can deepen the flavor without the use of any dairy. The deep, nutty, yet slightly sweet taste pairs well with the acidic tomatoes and hearty beans, creating a crescendo of tastes that end up complementing one another perfectly.
Other unconventional ways to add creaminess to chili
If peanut butter's not for you, consider swapping in almond or cashew butter. Stirring in 1/3 cup of either will give the dish a slightly different taste and texture. While almond butter is more grainy, it imparts a vanilla-like sweetness that balances out the heat from the chili's spices. Cashew butter, on the other hand, is typically runnier and has less of a strong taste.
For those with nut allergies, try pumpkin puree instead. This provides a subtle sweet taste and fine consistency that's super yummy and ideal for this pumpkin and turkey chili recipe. In addition to imparting some sweetness and thickness, it provides a bit of earthiness to the dish.
If you can enjoy dairy, plain Greek yogurt is also a mix-in worth trying. It has a tangy taste similar to sour cream and packs in a lot of protein. You can stir it in or add a dollop on top for a scoop in every bite.