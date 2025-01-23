The Unexpected Ingredient That Gives Chili A Creamy, Nutty Twist

If peanut butter's not for you, consider swapping in almond or cashew butter. Stirring in 1/3 cup of either will give the dish a slightly different taste and texture. While almond butter is more grainy, it imparts a vanilla-like sweetness that balances out the heat from the chili's spices. Cashew butter, on the other hand, is typically runnier and has less of a strong taste.

For those with nut allergies, try pumpkin puree instead. This provides a subtle sweet taste and fine consistency that's super yummy and ideal for this pumpkin and turkey chili recipe. In addition to imparting some sweetness and thickness, it provides a bit of earthiness to the dish.

If you can enjoy dairy, plain Greek yogurt is also a mix-in worth trying. It has a tangy taste similar to sour cream and packs in a lot of protein. You can stir it in or add a dollop on top for a scoop in every bite.