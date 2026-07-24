11 Simple Grilled Chicken Marinades You Need To Try

The secret to succulent grilled chicken is a balanced, well-formulated marinade. When you soak chicken — or any protein — in a combination of salt, fat, and acid, a sequence of chemical reactions takes place. Proteins break down, muscle fibers retain more moisture, and flavor compounds penetrate deeper into the meat. It's an elegant process, part art and part science, utilizing ingredients not only for taste but for function.

However, an equally critical component of the marination process is time. Contrary to popular belief, if you leave a pack of boneless chicken breasts or thighs soaking in an acid-heavy marinade in the fridge overnight, you will find the next day that the meat is not intensely flavored but instead unpleasantly soft and mushy. Sugary or oil-heavy marinades are more forgiving, as are bone-in thighs, legs, and wings. Still, it's best to avoid marinating any chicken pieces for too long.

The marinades featured below range from simple and effortless (a few glugs of Italian dressing) to slightly more demanding (a tahini emulsion), but none are too time-consuming, and all include some combination of salt, fat, and acid. That said, we're not baking a cake here, so feel free to modify any suggestion based on your preferences or personal cooking experience. But most importantly, let these serve as inspiration to prepare even more flavorful, unique, or unusual combinations to continuously elevate the quality and taste of your grilled chicken.