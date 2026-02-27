Costco's Entire Food Court Menu, Ranked
The Costco food court is a staple of the warehouse shopping experience, where the low prices and large portions are legendary. However, it can hard to know which menu items are a delicious, worthwhile purchase and which ones are a hard pass. This is made more difficult by the fact that popular food court items are sometimes discontinued, with new items taking their place. Only a large-scale taste test and ranking
So, naturally, that's what I set out to do. One evening I walked up to the self-serve kiosk and clicked on every single menu item and added them one by one to my order. Moments later, my number was called, I flashed my long receipt, and it was time to dig in. A few of the items were familiar to me and several were new additions, so I was excited to see how it was all going to pan out.
Luckily, after all this food, I would be easy to purchase a bulk size container of antacids only a few steps away. From pizza to cookies and everything in between, I took notes along the way and determined my ranking based on overall taste and value. Here's how the Costco food court items stacked up.
15. Chicken Bake
Coming in at the bottom of my list was the Chicken Bake. At $3.99 it's not a bad value for the foot-long main dish, however I found the filling-to-bread ratio to be way off. This was a lot of dough, almost as if they took the crust for an entire pizza and wrapped it into a log. I anticipate getting some backlash here for ranking the Chicken Bake last on the list, since a lot of customers love it and even purchase this food court item in the frozen aisle to enjoy at home.
It is described as containing chicken breast, cheese, bacon, and Caesar dressing. However, I wouldn't have known there was bacon in there had I not read it on the sign. The filling had an overwhelmingly artificial taste that didn't make me eager to purchase it again any time soon. Apparently some customers have found ways to upgrade the Costco Chicken Bake with additional Caesar salad dressing, so that is worth a try if you are a fan of this food court staple.
14. Chocolate Sundae
I admit to being a fan of Costco's ice cream options, however the Chocolate Sundae ended up being my least favorite. Essentially, if you want a standard sundae from Costco, you have three choices of ice cream and two choices of toppings: Vanilla, chocolate, or swirl ice cream, with a drizzle of chocolate sauce or scoop of strawberry topping, all for $2.49.
For the purpose of this taste test I went straight for the double chocolate option — chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce. Ultimately, I found the sauce to be nothing more than a thin syrup with an artificial chocolate flavor. It wasn't rich or decadent, and didn't make me feel like this additional calorie load or extra 50 cents took the ice cream to a new level. Since the cups are quite large, I did appreciate that there was some sauce on the bottom as well as on the top of the soft serve, but that wasn't enough to save this from coming in second-to-last.
13. Caramel Cold Brew Freeze
The coffee drink options at the Costco food court are interesting. It is not clear if these $2.99 beverages are supposed to be a dessert, an iced coffee pick-me-up, or a budget answer to a frappuccino. The Caramel Cold Brew Freeze is a new item that recently popped up on the menu. In fact, it wasn't even listed yet on the large visual menu posted above the food court, however I did spot it as an option on the self-serve kiosk.
I took one sip and my goodness was it sweet. No one ever accused me of not having a sweet tooth, but this was next level sweet without being satisfying. I ended up with brain freeze, but not any closer to finding the best item on the food court menu. Next!
12. Strawberry Sundae
Once again in the $2.49 sundae world, I also ordered the Strawberry Sundae prepared with vanilla ice cream. This one I enjoyed a little bit more than the Chocolate Sundae. I appreciated the hearty scoops of strawberries in syrup at the bottom and top of the cup, allowing for a colorful swirl to emerge before my eyes as I sat beneath the harsh food court lighting. There were sizeable pieces of strawberry throughout, not just a skimpy puree. However, my palate still noticed hints of artificial flavor that reminded me I was not enjoying fresh berries.
Since this is only a 50-cent upgrade from just a cup of plain vanilla ice cream, it could be considered a worthwhile splurge for anyone looking to elevate their Costco dessert. However, there is a sundae option that I think far excels this one, so keep reading to find out which one I prefer.
11. Cold Brew Mocha Freeze
Another option in the world of frozen coffee beverages at Costco is the $2.99 Cold Brew Mocha Freeze. Honestly, if it weren't for the color of the syrup pooling at the bottom of the cup, I had a hard time deciphering which one of these was the caramel and which one was the mocha version. If my straw sipped from the top of the cup, they both tasted exactly the same. I had to reach it all the way to to bottom to suck up some of that syrup to realize what I was tasting.
Once again, this was super sweet in an almost unnecessary way. I love the idea of a coffee drink on the menu, but these just miss the mark. Apparently some customers use the Mocha Freeze as part of a Costco food court hack, mixing it with soft serve to create a coffee ice cream dessert. I almost like that concept more since it firmly sits in the dessert world, rather than considering this an option for afternoon caffeination.
10. Strawberry Banana Smoothie
The $2.99 Strawberry Banana Smoothie has replaced the now discontinued fan-favorite Fruit Smoothie. The color is beautiful, and I am glad to see something on the menu made with a significant amount of fruit.
All that being said, I can't say I really tasted the banana here, and the smoothie still has more of an icy mouthfeel rather than the smooth texture that often comes with a banana blended in a beverage. Somehow ordering this makes me feel better about choosing a healthier option on the quite indulgent Costco food court menu — perhaps that's this red drink's role. However, that feels like a bit of a fallacy when you learn that this drink is still loaded with sugar — 69 grams total, to be exact, 25 of which are added sugars.
9. Ice Cream Cup
Ah, the $1.99 Costco Ice Cream Cup. This is the sweet spot for me. A simple choice of vanilla, chocolate, or twist in a huge 12-ounce cup for under two bucks — what could be better than that? As you can based on its ranking above the basic sundae options, I am a fan of this satisfying, no-frills dessert with a reasonable price tag. This is a favorite with my kids and they typically start begging for it before we have even finished at the check out. I like that it's just slightly less messy than the other desserts, combined with the fact that we can all share it and still feel full.
Another bonus of purchasing an ice cream cup is that it can be a blank slate for some popular Costco food court hacks. Pour in a soda and you can make a proper float, or purchase a cookie and crumble bits on top to make your own sundae. The possibilities are endless, and I am all about it.
8. Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich
One of the newest additions to the Costco food court menu is the Hot Turkey and Provolone Sandwich. Per its name, this is essentially a panini filled with slices of oven-roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, red onion, tomato, and a basil garlic mayonnaise. The sandwich is large, but so is the price tag at $6.99. This is still a bargain compared to someplace like Panera, but when compared to a hot dog meal for $1.50, suddenly you need to be a high roller to even think about ordering this sandwich.
Overall, I found this to be a nice addition to the menu options. I liked the warm, melty cheese and thought the basil garlic mayonnaise added dimension to the sandwich. The toasty, panini-style bread had a nice crunch to it, even if mine was a bit overcooked as you can see from the photo. I applaud Costco for adding an option with fresh ingredients, but I suspect that plus the additional labor to prepare this sandwich might be the reason for the higher cost.
7. Cheese pizza
Now we are getting to the good stuff. It is time to discuss Costco pizza. Currently there are only two topping options when it comes to pizza at this warehouse chain: cheese and pepperoni. It is available by the slice for $1.99 or as an 18-inch whole pie for $9.95 – an incredible deal either way. The slices are huge and could easily qualify as two slices at your average pizza joint.
If meat isn't your thing, this plain cheese pizza is still a solid choice. Customers frequently bemoan the loss of the combo pizza, but there is an argument to be made to order a plain cheese and then customize it with your own toppings when you get home. In fact, there is actually another way to order a Costco pizza just to your liking. For a crispier crust, simply ask for it "well done" when placing the order.
As for this slice, it hit the spot as it usually does. It might not be the best pizza you ever eat, but it is quite good, and you can't beat the price point.
6. Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
This taste test was the first time I ordered the Costco Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie, and boy am I glad I did. I had no idea what I had been missing out on this whole time! As a devoted ice cream cup family, my eyes often skipped over the other outstanding dessert option patiently waiting for me under the heat lamps.
The cookie is overflowing with ooey-gooey chocolate pieces, so every bite is a good bite. Fair warning: Because they are served warm, these cookies can be messy in the best way possible. Think of it as an opportunity to lick your fingers and enjoy every moment. This item has moved into must-buy territory for me after each Costco shop, and we haven't even reached the top five!
5. Calzone
Another new addition to the Costco food court menu is the $6.99 calzone. This half-moon shaped dish is filled with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms. I liked the fact that there was a little kick of heat and spice in the hearty filling. The ratio of bread to filling on this item was much more proportional than the low ranked Chicken Bake.
There is no doubt this is a solid representation of the Italian classic for Costco customers, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. However, if I am craving something Italian while passing through the food court, it is going to be hard to justify the price tag here in comparison to the bargain pizza — especially since it's less than a three dollar difference between buying this calzone and taking home an entire 18-inch pie.
4. Pepperoni pizza
It should come as no surprise that the Pepperoni Pizza solidified a spot near the top of my ranking. Value-wise, you know the deal: At $1.99 a slice and $9.95 for an entire 18-inch pizza, you can't go wrong. I am a fan of the pillowy crust and find there is an ideal balance between bread, sauce, cheeses, and toppings.
Given the choice between plain and pepperoni, you can tell which way I usually go. The pepperoni is flavorful but mild enough to appeal to a wide range of palates. All of the Costco pizzas are made fresh on site, and are not simply pre-assembled and reheated frozen pizzas. You can even call and order whole pizzas for pickup for a party, or just to have them strategically ready to go right about when you are done with your shopping trip. If you haven't ordered a slice of pizza from Costco, this is your sign to get on the bandwagon. You won't regret it.
3. Caramel Brownie Sundae
I know I was a little harsh on the chocolate and strawberry sundaes earlier, but Costco redeemed itself big time when the the Caramel Brownie Sundae was added to the menu. Still a respectable $2.99, this is hands down the best of the best when it comes to sweet treats available
Chocolate ice cream is layered with caramel sauce and generous chunks of decadent brownie pieces. Those brownie pieces are what did me in. They are rich, tender, and satisfy my need for chocolate. The chunks are generous and they play perfectly with the sweet caramel drizzle. While the other sundaes kept feeling artificial on my palate, this upgraded treat tasted as thought it could have come from a legit ice cream shop. For only $1 more than the plain ice cream cup, this is a certainly a worthwhile splurge.
2. Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad
The final new menu item and the runner up for the top spot on this ranked list is the Rotisserie Chicken Chef Salad. At $7.99, it is also the most expensive item at the Costco food court. This is a situation where I feel the higher price is warranted. The salad is huge and filled with fresh ingredients. It starts with plentiful pieces of the iconic Costco rotisserie chicken, accompanied by romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon, a chopped hard-boiled egg, shredded cheddar cheese, and a peppercorn ranch dressing.
It's nice to have something fresh on the menu, and I love that it came very conveniently packaged for travel or as a tool to assemble and shake it all up right there in the seating area. Like so many items at Costco, this salad is big enough to share. Next time my plan is to pick up one or two along with a whole pizza and make it a meal for a crowd.
1. Hot dog and soda combo
If you made it this far, you know exactly what takes the top spot on this ranked list of Costco food court menu items. At $1.50 for a hot dog and drink, this is the meal deal of the century without compromising on quality or taste. The quarter-pound all-beef hot dog is not skimpy by any means, and the flavor is spot on. The bun is soft and tender without being spongy or limp. Plus, it comes with a 20-ounce fountain drink with refills. It is speculated that Costco is actually losing money on this deal, but the powers that be are confident that customers will leave with other purchases as well.
The Costco hot dog is also one of the most customizable items on the menu. There is a toppings bar adjacent to the soda station where you can dress up your dog with as much relish, mustard, and ketchup as your heart desires. In the end, I am left with just one lingering question – why aren't there fries on the Costco menu? They sure would pair perfectly with this hot dog!
Methodology
For the purposes of this ranking, I went to my local Costco warehouse and ordered one of each item that popped up on the self-service kiosk screen. I immediately snapped photos right there in the store to make sure I could taste everything hot and fresh, as intended. I also wanted to make sure the ice cream and cold beverages didn't melt. I took notes all along the way and then made the ranking determinations based on overall taste and value.