Costco's Entire Food Court Menu, Ranked

The Costco food court is a staple of the warehouse shopping experience, where the low prices and large portions are legendary. However, it can hard to know which menu items are a delicious, worthwhile purchase and which ones are a hard pass. This is made more difficult by the fact that popular food court items are sometimes discontinued, with new items taking their place. Only a large-scale taste test and ranking

So, naturally, that's what I set out to do. One evening I walked up to the self-serve kiosk and clicked on every single menu item and added them one by one to my order. Moments later, my number was called, I flashed my long receipt, and it was time to dig in. A few of the items were familiar to me and several were new additions, so I was excited to see how it was all going to pan out.

Luckily, after all this food, I would be easy to purchase a bulk size container of antacids only a few steps away. From pizza to cookies and everything in between, I took notes along the way and determined my ranking based on overall taste and value. Here's how the Costco food court items stacked up.