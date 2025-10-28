The Discontinued Costco Food Court Sandwich Shoppers Desperately Miss

Costco's great-value food court understandably draws intrigue. Items like their decades-old $1.50 hot dog and soda deal and dependable $9.95 18-inch cheese or pepperoni pizzas have long satiated amidst a shopping trip. Yet among familiar food court stalwarts, the retailer trials quite a range of dishes, even including unique offerings per region and country of origin. Inevitably, some of these Costco foods become discontinued, and fan disappointment ensues.

For instance, the elimination of their barbecue brisket sandwich drew much fanfare. After all, this generously portioned meal was once touted as the store's best food court option. Just $4.99 got customers a delicious serving of shredded tender brisket, covered in a sweet-smoky sauce, and paired with coleslaw between two hamburger buns. The meat came shredded yet surprisingly moist, while the cabbage retained a nice crisp — checking the right textural boxes. "I don't even like cole slaw, but in this sandwich? It all worked," noted a user on a Costco Reddit thread dedicated to the sandwich's elimination.

Costco only sold these beef creations at certain locations, with sightings once reported in Texas, the East Coast, and SoCal, per a different Costco Reddit discussion. Some users wrote that they never even encountered the dish in the first place. However, among those lucky to sample the creation, there's a feeling of communal sadness regarding its discontinuation.