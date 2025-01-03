Upgrade Costco Chicken Bakes With One Dressing (Not For Dipping)

It wouldn't really be a trip to Costco without a stop at the famous food court. While the $1.50 hot dog meal gets all the fame and the 18-inch pizzas are a steal, the dark horse on the menu is undoubtedly the chicken bake. These long, Hot Pocket-style pastries are akin to a stromboli, and you can grab them hot and fresh at the food court or pick up a frozen box of bakes inside the store. And if you feel like customizing your meal a bit, Caesar dressing is the perfect partner.

Whether you're planning to take your chicken bake home to reheat or opting for the frozen version, pick up one of our top-ranked creamy Caesar dressings to kick it up. This one ingredient can give your chicken-y pocket a serious upgrade — all you have to do is spread a thin layer on the outside of the pastry before baking or reheating it in the oven.

A layer of salad dressing might sound a little unusual, but just trust the process. Store-bought Caesar dressing is almost always made with a touch of mayonnaise, which can stand in for an egg wash. An egg wash normally consists of beaten whole eggs or just the yolks, brushed over pastries to promote a golden brown finish. In its place, eggy mayo helps to brown and crisp the pastry dough, and the tangy dressing adds a burst of extra flavor that tastes amazing with the cheesy chicken filling.