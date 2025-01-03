Upgrade Costco Chicken Bakes With One Dressing (Not For Dipping)
It wouldn't really be a trip to Costco without a stop at the famous food court. While the $1.50 hot dog meal gets all the fame and the 18-inch pizzas are a steal, the dark horse on the menu is undoubtedly the chicken bake. These long, Hot Pocket-style pastries are akin to a stromboli, and you can grab them hot and fresh at the food court or pick up a frozen box of bakes inside the store. And if you feel like customizing your meal a bit, Caesar dressing is the perfect partner.
Whether you're planning to take your chicken bake home to reheat or opting for the frozen version, pick up one of our top-ranked creamy Caesar dressings to kick it up. This one ingredient can give your chicken-y pocket a serious upgrade — all you have to do is spread a thin layer on the outside of the pastry before baking or reheating it in the oven.
A layer of salad dressing might sound a little unusual, but just trust the process. Store-bought Caesar dressing is almost always made with a touch of mayonnaise, which can stand in for an egg wash. An egg wash normally consists of beaten whole eggs or just the yolks, brushed over pastries to promote a golden brown finish. In its place, eggy mayo helps to brown and crisp the pastry dough, and the tangy dressing adds a burst of extra flavor that tastes amazing with the cheesy chicken filling.
Other ways to jazz up a Costco chicken bake
The Caesar dressing trick works best with the pre-packaged, frozen chicken bakes, but there's no rule that says you can't add a little extra flavor to your food court order, especially if you plan to bring the bakes home. If you have a little bit of dressing left for dipping when it's time to eat, all the better. Caesar dressing isn't the only way to dress up a chicken bake, however.
Any creamy dressing you have in your fridge is great for this purpose, including ranch, creamy Italian or Greek, green goddess, or even chunky blue cheese. Vinaigrette dressings won't give you the same golden browning as creamy ones, but they can certainly add some extra tangy flavor. For the best of both worlds, try mixing your favorite balsamic vinaigrette with mayo or another thick dressing to make a unique chicken bake spread.
A smear of salad dressing will also make the surface of a chicken bake a bit sticky, perfect for other toppings to adhere without rolling off. Try adding a few shakes of grated parmesan, a handful of shredded mozzarella, or even crumbled blue, feta, or goat cheese. The sticky surface is also perfect for sprinkling fresh or dried herbs and spices like an Italian herb blend, herbs de Provence, or za'atar seasoning. Once you start experimenting with flavorings you have on hand, you'll see that almost anything goes when it comes to making Costco's chicken bakes just a little bit tastier.