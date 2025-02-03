Costco Food Courts Are Getting A Brand New Drink But Fans Aren't Rushing To Get It
A new smoothie has been spotted at Costco food courts in the United States — and so far, fans aren't impressed. Costco's new Strawberry Banana Smoothie appears to have replaced the now-discontinued Fruit Smoothie, which contained strawberries, blackberries, and açaí berries. The price remains the same at $2.99, but the new smoothie now advertises five servings of fruit compared to the previous version's four. It also contains a total of 320 calories — 90 more than the smoothie it replaced. However, it's the shift in overall flavor profile that has left fans disappointed in Costco's latest beverage.
The new menu item also contains 69 grams of total sugar, including 25 grams of added sugar, alongside ingredients like strawberry, banana purée, apple purée, pear purée, and pineapple juice concentrate. Based on the ingredient list alone, this smoothie is shaping up to be a particularly sweet one. Across social media, multiple people have raised concerns about its high sugar content. One Reddit user reacted to the news of the Strawberry Banana Smoothie by writing, "Well, on the upside I will no longer feel any temptation at all to get a smoothie on my way out."
Clearly, not every change to the members-only food court is a welcome one. Frustrated fans across social media lament yet another underwhelming addition to Costco food courts, while long-lost favorites like the combo pizza slice and the discontinued Polish dog have yet to make a triumphant return to U.S. menus.
Costco's food court smoothies have sparked mixed reactions before
While certain Costco food court staples — like the $1.50 hot dog combo and pepperoni pizza slice — aren't likely to disappear anytime soon, the company isn't shy about swapping out different menu items. Over the years, Costco has introduced multiple variations of fruit smoothies, including the original Berry Smoothie that debuted in 2007, and an açaí bowl with fresh fruit that was available in 2018. But one short-lived Costco smoothie stands out as members' least favorite.
Back in 2023, Costco debuted a rather divisive mango smoothie. Many members were outright offended by its underwhelming flavor, critiquing it online. It was so poorly received that it lasted only a few months before Costco brought back the berry-forward Fruit Smoothie. While fans aren't rushing to try the new Strawberry Banana iteration, it hasn't faced nearly the same level of backlash — at least, not yet.
While members aren't loving the newest smoothie offering so far, there's still reason to be excited about Costco's food court beverage options. After rumors circulated that Costco was planning a major change to its soda fountains, the company's CEO confirmed at a shareholder meeting on January 23, 2025, that Costco food courts will once again offer Coca-Cola products in the near future (per Broadridge Financial Solutions). So if you're not thrilled with the Strawberry Banana Smoothie, at least you'll soon be able to wash it down with a crisp Diet Coke.