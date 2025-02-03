Costco Food Courts Are Getting A Brand New Drink But Fans Aren't Rushing To Get It

A new smoothie has been spotted at Costco food courts in the United States — and so far, fans aren't impressed. Costco's new Strawberry Banana Smoothie appears to have replaced the now-discontinued Fruit Smoothie, which contained strawberries, blackberries, and açaí berries. The price remains the same at $2.99, but the new smoothie now advertises five servings of fruit compared to the previous version's four. It also contains a total of 320 calories — 90 more than the smoothie it replaced. However, it's the shift in overall flavor profile that has left fans disappointed in Costco's latest beverage.

The new menu item also contains 69 grams of total sugar, including 25 grams of added sugar, alongside ingredients like strawberry, banana purée, apple purée, pear purée, and pineapple juice concentrate. Based on the ingredient list alone, this smoothie is shaping up to be a particularly sweet one. Across social media, multiple people have raised concerns about its high sugar content. One Reddit user reacted to the news of the Strawberry Banana Smoothie by writing, "Well, on the upside I will no longer feel any temptation at all to get a smoothie on my way out."

Clearly, not every change to the members-only food court is a welcome one. Frustrated fans across social media lament yet another underwhelming addition to Costco food courts, while long-lost favorites like the combo pizza slice and the discontinued Polish dog have yet to make a triumphant return to U.S. menus.