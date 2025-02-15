Can You Order A Costco Pizza Ahead Of Time?
Costco shoppers know that a visit to the brick-and-mortar store is an experience. That is to say, one does not normally just stop by for a few things. From navigating the huge parking lots to wrangling bulky containers of meat, soda, and cereal, a shopper can really work up an appetite. That's what the food court is for, right? If you want to be a true Costco pro, resist the temptation of the oh-so-tasty $1.50 hotdog, and instead call in an order for a whole pizza before you start browsing. For just $9.99 (price may differ based on location), you'll have a fresh, hot, 18-inch pie waiting for you at the end of the checkout, and dinner (or lunch) will be taken care of, leaving one less thing to do after unloading the car.
Ordering a whole Costco pizza to take home is so easy. All you have to do is find your local warehouse's phone number using the company's store locator on the website, and follow the prompts to reach the food court. If there isn't a line at the counter, a whole pizza will take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to bake, so you might consider ordering it from inside the store when you know you're about a half hour away from being finished. If the food court is busy, the staff will let you know how long the wait might be, so you can plan your shopping accordingly.
Order the right number of pizzas
If you're planning a Costco pizza night, one thing to keep in mind is that there are only two choices in toppings: plain cheese and pepperoni. There once was a time when it served a combo pizza, which had sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, but it was abruptly discontinued in 2020 and hasn't been seen since. If you're a fan you can sign an online petition to bring it back, which has more than 18,000 signatures, but for now, if you're planning to feed a picky crowd, you might want to grab some extra toppings while you're in the grocery section of the store, then add them to the pizza later when you get home.
Also keep in mind that each pie can feed four to six people, with 12 slices per pie. If there are only one or two people eating, don't let that slow you down, because it's super easy to freeze the leftovers and reheat them in the oven or air fryer another day. Once you realize how easy it is to have high-quality pizza any time, you'll have the Costco phone number programmed into your speed dial.