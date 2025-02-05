Costco's New Bakery Cookies Are For Serious Chocolate Lovers

Costco is always introducing new items (or reintroducing old ones, as in the case of its switch from Pepsi to Coke products at its soda fountains) to keep its shoppers on their toes — and its bakery is no exception. Customers have started spotting the chain's new double chocolate cookies, a chocolate-lover's dream, featuring a decadently dark cookie (presumably because of the cocoa powder present in the dough), an extra dose of sweetness from chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar, which provides an eye-catching contrast and highlights the cookie's crackly texture.

What's even tastier about the cookies? The price, as you get a plastic pack of 24 for just $10.99. One commenter on an Instagram post featuring these rich baked goods was rapturous in their review: "Bought these today. They are soo good! Maybe [its] best cookie yet," they wrote. (They did add, though, that their cookies didn't have the powdered sugar topping.) While these double chocolate goodies are likely not made from scratch, and may arrive at the individual warehouses frozen as the cookies so often do, they are, nonetheless, a welcome addition to the bakery line-up.