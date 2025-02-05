Costco's New Bakery Cookies Are For Serious Chocolate Lovers
Costco is always introducing new items (or reintroducing old ones, as in the case of its switch from Pepsi to Coke products at its soda fountains) to keep its shoppers on their toes — and its bakery is no exception. Customers have started spotting the chain's new double chocolate cookies, a chocolate-lover's dream, featuring a decadently dark cookie (presumably because of the cocoa powder present in the dough), an extra dose of sweetness from chocolate chips, and a dusting of powdered sugar, which provides an eye-catching contrast and highlights the cookie's crackly texture.
What's even tastier about the cookies? The price, as you get a plastic pack of 24 for just $10.99. One commenter on an Instagram post featuring these rich baked goods was rapturous in their review: "Bought these today. They are soo good! Maybe [its] best cookie yet," they wrote. (They did add, though, that their cookies didn't have the powdered sugar topping.) While these double chocolate goodies are likely not made from scratch, and may arrive at the individual warehouses frozen as the cookies so often do, they are, nonetheless, a welcome addition to the bakery line-up.
Other recent craveable cookie releases at Costco
In 2023, Costco rereleased its s'mores cookie, to social media acclaim, with one Redditor calling it the "best Costco cookie ever made" (via Reddit). Featuring everything you love about the campfire classic — chocolate, marshmallow, and even graham cracker flour — these cookies became an instant favorite. However, there is one caveat; they are a seasonal find, rolling out in late spring or early summer (when the campfires happen; Costco knows what it's doing), so you'll hopefully be able to find them again come June.
If the wait is too long for you, and you need a sugar fix from Costco circa now, consider foregoing the craveable bakery desserts and instead sidling up to its food court and ordering the double chocolate chunk cookie. Also released in 2024, to replace the churro, this 750-calorie, seven-inch in diameter baked good gets its name from the two types of chocolate chunks contained within (bittersweet and semi-sweet). And perhaps the best part? Unlike Costco's bakery cookies, these cookies are served to you warm, with the chocolate all soft and gooey.