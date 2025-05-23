Costco's New Food Court Item Is An Italian Classic

Food court mainstays at Costco, like the wholesaler's cheap hot dog meal and creamy chicken bake, are quick and easy items that shoppers can always count on after long treks through the store with loaded carts. And when a new food court item comes to town, it's always big news — though, some are certainly met with more excitement than others. Luckily, a new Italian classic, the Combo Calzone, was spotted at the wholesale chain in May 2025 and has folks buzzing with excitement.

An Instagram user alerted the cyber world to the presence of a new Combo Calzone on Costco's food court menu, detailing the item's ingredients in the caption. "This brand new food court find features pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms...it's definitely giving combo pizza vibes!" The menu item seems to remind members of another beloved offering, Costco's gone-but-not-forgotten combo pizza, which shoppers have been demanding should return to the food court menu ever since it vanished in 2020.

Some commenters who mourned the loss of the combo pizza slice seem to feel the calzone can provide solace, especially since early reactions to the new offering seem to be positive. Others, however, view the new snack as a poor substitute for the popular, discontinued whole pie. "They be doing anything but bring the combo pizza back," one Instagram user stated in reaction to the news. "You can unfold it and pretend," a Reddit user quipped.