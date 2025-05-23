Costco's New Food Court Item Is An Italian Classic
Food court mainstays at Costco, like the wholesaler's cheap hot dog meal and creamy chicken bake, are quick and easy items that shoppers can always count on after long treks through the store with loaded carts. And when a new food court item comes to town, it's always big news — though, some are certainly met with more excitement than others. Luckily, a new Italian classic, the Combo Calzone, was spotted at the wholesale chain in May 2025 and has folks buzzing with excitement.
An Instagram user alerted the cyber world to the presence of a new Combo Calzone on Costco's food court menu, detailing the item's ingredients in the caption. "This brand new food court find features pepperoni, sausage, cheese, onions, peppers, olives, and mushrooms...it's definitely giving combo pizza vibes!" The menu item seems to remind members of another beloved offering, Costco's gone-but-not-forgotten combo pizza, which shoppers have been demanding should return to the food court menu ever since it vanished in 2020.
Some commenters who mourned the loss of the combo pizza slice seem to feel the calzone can provide solace, especially since early reactions to the new offering seem to be positive. Others, however, view the new snack as a poor substitute for the popular, discontinued whole pie. "They be doing anything but bring the combo pizza back," one Instagram user stated in reaction to the news. "You can unfold it and pretend," a Reddit user quipped.
Where can you try the new calzone?
Whether you are still missing the combo pizza slice or you are simply curious to try the new fare, it seems that certain Costco locations in the United States may soon see the latest addition arrive (if you haven't spotted it at your local food court already). A poster on a Reddit thread discussing the item stated they sampled it at a Costco in Lansing, Michigan. A Costco food court employee in Traverse City, Michigan, confirmed to Food Republic via phone call that the Combo Calzone is currently offered regionally in the Midwest, including at the Traverse City location. It's not currently available nationwide, however — and the question of if it will get a nationwide rollout is unknown at the time of publication. Costco locations in New York, California, and Utah also confirmed with Food Republic that the calzone has not yet arrived, and the employees we spoke to were unsure when (or if) their stores will offer them.
For now, if you want to try the calzone, a Midwest Costco is your best bet. Additionally, those who are still missing the combo pizza can actually enjoy a version of it — but in an alternate form. In 2024, Costco brought back the popular and much-lamented pie in a take-and-bake version available from the deli section of the warehouse. The make-it-yourself-at-home option, which admittedly isn't the same as the food court version, is reportedly available at all Costco locations, if you are lucky enough to snag it before it goes out of stock, of course.