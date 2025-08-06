Order Your Next Costco Pizza This Way For A Crispier Crust

Some people go to Costco for the unbeatable deals on bulk products, while others enjoy wandering the aisles sampling the unlimited free bites. But for a loyal group of fans, the real draw is the food court. With $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combos and ginormous pizza slices, it's a wallet-friendly way to refuel after navigating the warehouse maze. Did you know, however, that you can customize some of the food items — like pizza — just by asking? For example, while the standard slice comes with a soft, doughy crust, you can request it "well done" for a crispier finish.

Costco pizzas are made fresh in the food court every hour, but individual slices still go through a conveyor belt oven to warm up to serving temperature. To order your slice well done, food court staff will likely run it through the oven again or slide it in farther to give it more heat. Sure, there's a chance the cheese might char slightly or the crust edges may darken — but for fans of a little crunch, it's worth it. Just keep in mind that during busy hours, when pizza orders are piling up and oven space is tight, staff might not always be able to accommodate special requests.