Are Costco's Individual Pizza Slices Better Than A Whole Pie? Customers Think So
Costco pizzas are a true highlight of the food court since they're made fresh every time and feature both mozzarella and parmesan. The pies are sold in both single slices, for a mere $1.99, and they can also be purchased as whole 18-inch, 12-slice pies, for $9.95 — either way, a great deal, whether you need a snack or to feed the entire family (prices may vary based on location). But customers on Reddit have noticed an alarming trend when it comes to Costco's pizza, namely a slice sold individually seems to be better than a slice pulled from a whole pie. "The crust just tastes crispier and more delicious..." the OP on an r/Costco thread insisted. A commenter below agreed, saying they've noticed this difference for some time.
Luckily, where some Redditors have questions, others have answers. In a response that was upvoted 2,700 times, one commenter on the latter post suggested that individual slices "benefit from time in the staging cabinet," where the crust can get a little crispier and the cheese has an opportunity to gel. In contrast, they continued, whole pizzas get boxed up, and they are, in effect, steamed while they sit inside the cardboard container.
How to make whole Costco pizza slices taste just as good as individual slices
If you're taking home a whole Costco pizza, but you want the slices to taste as good as they do when they're purchased individually at the food court, Redditors had some suggestions to help you achieve this goal. On one r/Costco thread concerning this topic, a commenter suggested transferring the entire pizza to a pan, sticking it in an oven set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and then turning off the oven and keeping the pizza inside for up to 15 minutes. This would help crisp up the crust without overly cooking the pie or causing it to burn.
If you're only going to be eating a few pieces, you don't need to heat up your oven (and your whole house, if it's summertime) at all. Instead, Redditors on a different r/Costco thread recommended either putting a slice or two in the air fryer, or crisping them up in a skillet — both of which are considered great ways to reheat leftover pizza, as well. Of course, if you don't want extra work to enjoy your takeout Costco pizza, you could simply limit the amount of time the pie sits steaming in its box, and eat a few slices on your drive; leaving the lid tented also allows the steam to escape, saving the texture, at least in part, for anyone you have waiting at home, too.