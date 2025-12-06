Are Costco's Individual Pizza Slices Better Than A Whole Pie? Customers Think So

Costco pizzas are a true highlight of the food court since they're made fresh every time and feature both mozzarella and parmesan. The pies are sold in both single slices, for a mere $1.99, and they can also be purchased as whole 18-inch, 12-slice pies, for $9.95 — either way, a great deal, whether you need a snack or to feed the entire family (prices may vary based on location). But customers on Reddit have noticed an alarming trend when it comes to Costco's pizza, namely a slice sold individually seems to be better than a slice pulled from a whole pie. "The crust just tastes crispier and more delicious..." the OP on an r/Costco thread insisted. A commenter below agreed, saying they've noticed this difference for some time.

Luckily, where some Redditors have questions, others have answers. In a response that was upvoted 2,700 times, one commenter on the latter post suggested that individual slices "benefit from time in the staging cabinet," where the crust can get a little crispier and the cheese has an opportunity to gel. In contrast, they continued, whole pizzas get boxed up, and they are, in effect, steamed while they sit inside the cardboard container.