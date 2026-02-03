Why Costco's Food Court Doesn't Have French Fries, According To Customers

While there are mainstays at the Costco food court, like the ever-cheap hot dog and soda meal or pizzas always made fresh on-site, other items have come and gone, much to shoppers' dismay. French fries in particular have never been sold universally across the country, though they have appeared in a few select locations, where they were beloved by customers for their price — a mere $1.25 in some cases — their quantity, and their flavor.

Redditors have several theories as to why Costco never made fries a permanent fixture, primarily citing the logistical headache of fryers. One commenter suggested that Costco avoids french fries in the U.S. due to "the maintenance to keep the fryers clean, the cost of the oil, [the] cost of installing exhaust hoods, [the] risk of burning employees, [and the] separate disposal of used oil." Another user mentioned that the fryers in the stores that actually had them for a little while were "interfering with [the operation of] the pizza ovens."

All of this combined could point to why, when the COVID-19 pandemic began and Costco removed fries from the limited locations that carried them, it never brought them back. It does sound like a lot of extra work to both install and maintain fryers, especially since the vast majority of stores have kitchens that were not built for them in the first place.