What Makes Costco Chicken Bakes So Good
Once you've successfully secured any of Costco's great deals, make sure you swing by the store's food court and miss that delicious hot dog to instead pick up its relatively lesser praised hero — the chicken bake. The reason this crowd pleaser has been a staple on the chain's menu since the very early aughts comes down to the combination of ingredients, including the use of the standout Caesar dressing. Costco's chicken bake is a textbook example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.
Starting with the outside, you have soft and squishy pizza dough bathed in toasted, shredded asiago cheese, creating the perfect vessel for the flavorful goodness nestled within. The asiago provides an initial salty, crunchy element that's carried through by the crispy bacon and almost always juicy chicken. To really lean into the dairy decadence, the supercharged Hot Pocket also contains more shredded cheese — this time of the provolone, mozzarella, and parmesan varieties — and then the umami powerhouse that is Caesar dressing. Umami tends to be the hardest of our five tastes to hit; in doing so, you get a dish that's savory and well-rounded in flavor. It has a blend of textures, making sure every bite is as delicious as the last.
How to enjoy a chicken bake at home
You can enjoy a chicken bake in the comfort of your own home with as little effort as punching the buttons of your microwave. Now, not all chicken bakes are created equally, though. Some Redditors have been outspoken regarding a possible decline in quality since the pandemic, though that hasn't been confirmed, while others have rightly pointed out that the chicken bakes found in the frozen aisles at Costco feature pops of green onions. This flavorful ingredient would make a wonderful addition to the ones found fresh at the food courts. If you love that pop of green onion from the premade ones, B.Y.O.G.O. on your next Costco trip.
Feeling up to making these at home? For the best possible results, make sure you pick up the Caesar dressing that Food Republic rated number one. For a perfect palate pairing, try enjoying your chicken bake with Costco's quality-certified Italian white wine for a delicious combo that costs less than $10. If red wine is more your jam (wine pun intended), then opt for a fruity, light-bodied red like a South African pinotage or a French Beaujolais. The crisp acidity of the pinot grigio will complement the creamy richness in the cheeses and dressing while the two red options will give lively pops of fruit to balance out the salty proteins.