What Makes Costco Chicken Bakes So Good

Once you've successfully secured any of Costco's great deals, make sure you swing by the store's food court and miss that delicious hot dog to instead pick up its relatively lesser praised hero — the chicken bake. The reason this crowd pleaser has been a staple on the chain's menu since the very early aughts comes down to the combination of ingredients, including the use of the standout Caesar dressing. Costco's chicken bake is a textbook example of the whole being greater than the sum of its parts.

Starting with the outside, you have soft and squishy pizza dough bathed in toasted, shredded asiago cheese, creating the perfect vessel for the flavorful goodness nestled within. The asiago provides an initial salty, crunchy element that's carried through by the crispy bacon and almost always juicy chicken. To really lean into the dairy decadence, the supercharged Hot Pocket also contains more shredded cheese — this time of the provolone, mozzarella, and parmesan varieties — and then the umami powerhouse that is Caesar dressing. Umami tends to be the hardest of our five tastes to hit; in doing so, you get a dish that's savory and well-rounded in flavor. It has a blend of textures, making sure every bite is as delicious as the last.