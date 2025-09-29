The Beloved Costco Food Court Item You Can Snag From The Frozen Aisle
Costco's food court has a cult following — where else can you snag a hot dog for $1.50 or grab a slice of pizza bigger than your face? But when those food court cravings strike after you've already hauled your bulk groceries home, you don't have to turn the car around. Costco has quietly stocked some of its food court favorites in the frozen section, including the icon of all icons: the Chicken Bake.
For $15.59, you can grab a six-pack of Chicken Bakes made from the exact same recipe used at the food court. This makes each chicken bake about $2.60, compared to their price of $3.99 each at the food court. Each one is stuffed with creamy chicken, smoky bacon, Caesar dressing, and green onions, all wrapped in a golden-brown, hand-rolled crust. It's Costco comfort food, but straight from your own kitchen.
The best way to re-create the food court experience is to bake them in the oven or toaster oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes, which gives you that perfectly crisp exterior and melty center. Microwave them if you must, but you'll lose that same crispy, golden exterior. For an upgrade, brush caesar dressing on the chicken bake before baking, or serve it on the side for dipping.
Other ways to recreate the food court at home
It's tough to beat the thrill of grabbing a bite straight from Costco's food court, but the warehouse actually makes it pretty easy to recreate the experience in your own kitchen. After you've made your frozen chicken bakes, transition to the iconic hot dog. That's right — if you were wondering if you can buy Costco's hot dogs outside the food court, you'll be pleasantly surprised to learn that the warehouse carries the very same all-beef franks served at the counter. A pack of 14 runs just under $20, and to make the hot dogs taste like the food court version, simply boil them in a pot and steam your buns (also sold in bulk at Costco).
In the frozen section, you'll also find Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza and Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza, sold in packs of four for about $13 to $17. While fans still have strong opinions that the food court version is better, these are a solid backup when the craving hits at home.
And of course, no food court experience is complete without something sweet. For dessert, grab a 24-count box of Kirkland Signature Double Chocolate Chunk Cookies from the bakery section. They may not be the exact ones from the counter, but their rich, gooey flavor comes pretty close and they'll definitely give you that same "Costco cookie" fix.