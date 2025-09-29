The Beloved Costco Food Court Item You Can Snag From The Frozen Aisle

Costco's food court has a cult following — where else can you snag a hot dog for $1.50 or grab a slice of pizza bigger than your face? But when those food court cravings strike after you've already hauled your bulk groceries home, you don't have to turn the car around. Costco has quietly stocked some of its food court favorites in the frozen section, including the icon of all icons: the Chicken Bake.

For $15.59, you can grab a six-pack of Chicken Bakes made from the exact same recipe used at the food court. This makes each chicken bake about $2.60, compared to their price of $3.99 each at the food court. Each one is stuffed with creamy chicken, smoky bacon, Caesar dressing, and green onions, all wrapped in a golden-brown, hand-rolled crust. It's Costco comfort food, but straight from your own kitchen.

The best way to re-create the food court experience is to bake them in the oven or toaster oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35 to 40 minutes, which gives you that perfectly crisp exterior and melty center. Microwave them if you must, but you'll lose that same crispy, golden exterior. For an upgrade, brush caesar dressing on the chicken bake before baking, or serve it on the side for dipping.