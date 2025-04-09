Is Costco's Pizza Always Made Fresh In The Food Court?

People might not be divided over whether Costco or Sam's Club has the better hot dog, but they are fairly split over who serves up the better pizza. Still, Costco's pizza is a beloved food court item, a favorite among customers, and a well-earned snack after a long slog through a busy store, pushing an increasingly heavy cart. While Costco pizza can be ordered ahead of time, you might be wondering — is it always made fresh? If you were worried its pies are pulled from a freezer whole before baking, worry no more: Costco's pizzas are indeed made up from soft, stretched dough, with sauce and fresh toppings applied each time.

Even better, as soon as a pizza (or the pieces from it) has been out of the oven for an hour, it gets replaced with a new, hot, and fresh pie, while the old one likely gets tossed. This means that at any point during Costco's operating hours, when you hit up the food court for a whole pizza — or just a slice — you're walking away with an item that was made less than an hour ago, and if you're lucky, only a few moments after being pulled from the oven.