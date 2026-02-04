Making Lattes At Home? Avoid These 10 Simple Mistakes

Again, this might seem like an unnecessary step, but it's actually a very important one. Frothing the milk adds sweetness to the drink, but more importantly, it creates the light texture that helps make a latte a latte. When you froth milk, you're adding air to it, creating volume and a matrix of tiny bubbles called microfoam. Luckily, you don't need fancy equipment to make it either. Instead, frothy milk is less than a minute away using just a French press or a glass jar and a microwave.

To froth milk using a French press, first be sure the milk is between 140 and 155 degrees Fahrenheit. This ensures the milk has a stable matrix of tiny air bubbles after it's frothed. Pour the warm milk into the press until about halfway full. Don't add too much, because the milk is going to double in volume, and you'll want to have room for it. Be sure the plunger is submerged in the milk before rapidly lowering and raising the plunger for around 15 seconds. In less than 60 seconds, you'll have velvety frothed milk.

To use the microwave for frothing, pour milk into a glass jar until it's three-quarters full. Secure the lid on top, and shake vigorously for about 60 seconds. Agitating the liquid in the jar will aerate it, creating a stable foam. Take the top off the jar, and heat the milk in the microwave for 30 seconds or so, until it's warm and ready for your fresh espresso to be added.