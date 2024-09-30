The Key To Great Coffee At Home Is Precision

A beautifully made cup of coffee may look like an art form, but there are a number of technical processes that go into producing the best results. To find out how to replicate the kind of drink you find in coffee shops when brewing at home, Food Republic asked ex-barista Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert for his professional advice. Essentially, it all comes down to one thing; he told us: "Incredible consistency."

"Cafés that make coffee well do so because of lots of boring things like precise measurements and consistency," the coffee expert explained. "There isn't really a 'trick' to making great coffee. It's more like science." Just as with scientific experiments, a lot of the best practices stem from trial and error. "Try a method, note [the] result, adjust one thing at a time, [and] repeat until perfection is achieved," Woodburn-Simmond advised. "Then you never change anything[,] and it'll always be great. It's a lot easier when you're making hundreds a day to nail this down[,] but it is the essence of brilliant coffee."

There are a number of variables that affect a cup of joe, from the freshness of the beans to how coarse the coffee grind is. But the good news is that you can actually control these variables. Once you've made the perfect coffee that suits your particular taste, so long as you've noted the precise details, you'll be able to recreate it every time.