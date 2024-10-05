The Right Equipment Is The Key To Perfect Pour Over Coffee

The best coffee grinder setting for pour over coffee is one that ranges from medium to medium-fine — with a similar consistency to table salt or sand. It is also important to heat your kettle to between 195 and 202 degrees Fahrenheit, and the ground coffee and water should be measured by weight in a ratio of 16-to-1. To start, you'll want to place your coffee filter in the cone, rinse it with hot water, and discard any water that drips through into the cup below. Otherwise, the filter "can give a slight taste to the coffee if you don't rinse it first," said coffee expert Matt Woodburn-Simmonds.

After you rinse the filter, then put your ground coffee inside; for accuracy, measure the coffee and water by placing the whole setup on top of the scale. Woodburn-Simmonds also advised to start by pouring enough water to just cover the grounds, and let sit it all for about 30 seconds, allowing some of the gasses to escape in a process called blooming. "Then add around half the total water, pouring mostly in the [center] in concentric circles and only hitting the edges to keep them wet," he added. Before starting the final pour, wait about 10 seconds, but do not let the grounds dry out completely. Finish with the rest of the water, pouring it in the same manner described above.

"The whole process should take around three-and-a-half minutes," Woodburn-Simmonds said. While the procedure is definitely detailed, each step is actually very simple, and the reward of a perfectly brewed cup of robusta or arabica coffee will be well worth the effort.