How To Make Honey Simple Syrup For Your Coffees And Cocktails

Adding a drizzle of honey simple syrup to your drinks is a surefire way to spruce up coffee and cocktails with a boost of bold flavor. To make a syrup that's perfectly sweetened and balanced, Food Republic contacted Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R HOUSE, on how to make this yummy creation. He explained that it's best to "start with a 1:1 ratio — equal parts honey and hot water — for a pourable, mixable syrup." This type of viscosity is ideal for stirring into cocktails and iced drinks. On the other hand, Carulli said, "If you want a richer, more decadent texture, go 2:1 honey to water," which is great in drinks that need more oomph.

Before using the old honey bear you have sitting in the pantry, Carulli urged, "Just remember, the type of honey matters: Clover is mellow and floral, buckwheat is dark and earthy, and orange blossom adds citrusy brightness." There are even differences between wild and raw honey in terms of final taste. More exotic honeys like sunflower are thick with gentle butterscotch notes, and acacia features a light vanilla taste. He explained, "At R House, we use different types depending on the drink's vibe — lighter honeys for spritzes, darker ones for stirred whiskey cocktails." While the lightness or darkness is a factor, so is using a particular flavor, such as hot honey, which adds a bit of heat to complement the taste in a spicy margarita.