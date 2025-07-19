How To Make Honey Simple Syrup For Your Coffees And Cocktails
Adding a drizzle of honey simple syrup to your drinks is a surefire way to spruce up coffee and cocktails with a boost of bold flavor. To make a syrup that's perfectly sweetened and balanced, Food Republic contacted Rocco Carulli, owner and executive chef of R HOUSE, on how to make this yummy creation. He explained that it's best to "start with a 1:1 ratio — equal parts honey and hot water — for a pourable, mixable syrup." This type of viscosity is ideal for stirring into cocktails and iced drinks. On the other hand, Carulli said, "If you want a richer, more decadent texture, go 2:1 honey to water," which is great in drinks that need more oomph.
Before using the old honey bear you have sitting in the pantry, Carulli urged, "Just remember, the type of honey matters: Clover is mellow and floral, buckwheat is dark and earthy, and orange blossom adds citrusy brightness." There are even differences between wild and raw honey in terms of final taste. More exotic honeys like sunflower are thick with gentle butterscotch notes, and acacia features a light vanilla taste. He explained, "At R House, we use different types depending on the drink's vibe — lighter honeys for spritzes, darker ones for stirred whiskey cocktails." While the lightness or darkness is a factor, so is using a particular flavor, such as hot honey, which adds a bit of heat to complement the taste in a spicy margarita.
How to use honey simple syrup
Once you've made this honey syrup, you'll want some go-to recipes and ideas to stir it into. Rocco Carulli shared, "Honey syrup plays well with both hot and cold coffee drinks," which opens up tons of avenues. He said, "Try it in a spiked honey cortado — espresso, oat milk, bourbon, and honey syrup, shaken and served over ice." If you'd rather skip the alcohol, use it in an iced or hot latte with a dash of salt for a burst of golden sweetness that really elevates an at-home coffee. For a hot rendition, Carulli said to "stir it into a warm Irish coffee to add smooth sweetness without the sugar grit."
Better yet, he explained, "It also slaps in an espresso martini riff: vodka, cold brew, honey syrup, and a dash of orange bitters. Think of it as café meets craft cocktail — with a buzz on both ends." This way, you get that burst of caffeine and a buzz (worthy of a busy bee).
Another cocktail that this honey syrup meshes well with is the perfect whiskey sour. The underlying notes of toffee, vanilla, and zesty fruit in whiskey pair pleasantly with the sweetener for a balanced yet delicious drink. For a vivacious mocktail, add a tablespoon or so of your favorite flavored sparkling water into a tall glass with ice. Try grapefruit with honey syrup for a sweet citrus flavor or peach water for a honeysuckle-like note.