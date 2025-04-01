How To Make At-Home Espresso Taste Just Like Starbucks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starbucks is an international powerhouse, the largest coffeehouse chain in the world, and the third-largest fast-food company overall. But despite a price freeze announced in December 2024 (and the chain bringing back freebies in 2025), the cost for some of its beverages is just too high for many. "I could make the same drink at home for much less," you might think after taking a sip of your $7 vanilla latte. Well, it's time to put your money where your mouth is. According to Theo Chen, managing editor at Coffee Roast, with whom Food Republic spoke on this topic, you might not be able to exactly replicate Starbucks' espresso, but you can get pretty darn close.

He said, "You will need whole bean coffee ground at home [to] replicate the freshness you get in store. A proper grind size is essential ... similar to table salt." He also emphasized the importance of using a high-quality burr grinder.

"When brewing at home," Chen continued, "a 1:2 ratio of coffee to liquid espresso (e.g., 18 [grams] coffee yielding 36 [grams] espresso) is ideal. A home barista can do this by measuring the coffee." He also mentioned that Starbucks uses water that has been triple-filtered, so you might also use filtered or spring water at home.