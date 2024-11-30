You're Probably Making Matcha Wrong: Common Mistakes To Avoid

If you love grabbing a matcha latte at the coffee shop but find it tricky to prepare beverages with the vibrant green powder at home, you're not alone. It's all too easy to create a drink that's flat rather than frothy, or bitter instead of balanced. To find out some of the common mistakes people make with matcha and how to avoid them, Food Republic consulted Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier and the creator of Oh, How Civilized.

It's not enough to just mix matcha with hot water and hope for the best — you need to use the right techniques to get good results. Choe's tips cover everything from how to correctly combine the powder for a smoother result to the temperature of the water to use for the best taste when making a good cup of matcha, whether it's to be consumed the traditional way or in a latte.

Matcha comes from the powdered whole leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant and gets its gorgeous hue from being covered in bamboo mats as it grows, increasing the amount of chlorophyll. As well as looking appealing and tasting great, it also has a host of benefits – it may reduce stress, aid bone health, and increase mental clarity. And once you follow Choe's advice, you'll be able to whisk up a cup of the prized drink at home like a pro.