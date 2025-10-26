The Reliable Retro Coffee Maker That's A Fraction Of Keurig's Price (And It Saves Space)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keurig and other pod-based coffee makers have replaced traditional drip brewers in many homes, favored for their convenience and quick brew time. Some brands also use a similar pod system for espresso. But coffee lovers can turn to a low-tech, retro method instead that's easy, speedy, and significantly cheaper by using a Moka pot to make espresso. Not only do they cost significantly less than Keurigs, stovetop Mokas don't take up the kind of counter space they do.

The iconic espresso pot that Italian maker Bialetti calls Moka Express works by harnessing steam pressure. When the water in the bottom boiler section is heated, the pressure pushes it up through a funnel containing coffee grounds. The espresso this produces continues up into the top collector, which has a lid and a spout. Reviews consistently note that it produces a good cup of coffee, that it's easy to use, and very simple to clean. However, many users have noted that you need a decent grinder to get an even size (though, as with anything, others have said it's not really vital to get a decent cup of coffee), and that the Moka produces a strong, rich cup of Joe. Just keep in mind that it should never be put in the dishwasher, one of the pot's cleaning and care guidelines.

Mokas are measured in espresso cups, and come in eight sizes from a two-ounce one-cup size up to 18 cups. The three-cup Moka Express costs $39.19 on Amazon, while the cheapest Keurig, the K-Mini Mate with a water reservoir for just one regular cup up to 12-ounces, is $49.99. Similarly, the nine-cup Moka is $64.99, and the eight-cup K-Elite Keurig is normally around $200.