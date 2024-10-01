Is There An Ideal Temperature For Brewing Coffee?

Everyone who's had the misfortune of trying to gulp down a lukewarm cup of joe will know that coffee tastes much worse at room temperature. But serving it hot is just half the battle: To get the most flavorful experience, you need to brew the beverage at the correct temperature to begin with. Food Republic consulted Matt Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert to find out the magic number. He recommended a temp of 200 degrees Fahrenheit — but of course, it's a little more complicated than that.

"Ideal coffee brewing is always a combination of factors," the expert explained. "Grind size, amount of coffee, volume of water, water temperature, pressure, and time. Changing any of these will alter the outcome of your coffee ... Ideally your water will be 200 degrees Fahrenheit (93 degrees Celsius) though anywhere between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit is fine."

How does the water temperature affect the flavor of the finished drink? "Too hot and you'll burn your coffee grounds," said Woodburn-Simmonds. "Colder than this and it's most likely that your coffee will be sour and under-extracted." Under-extracting results from water running too fast through the grounds, so it hasn't extracted all the tasty oils. The coffee could taste watery, weak, and even sharp or tangy. There's such a thing as over-extracted coffee, too, which means too many compounds have been extracted from the grounds. This can happen if you use boiling water (212 degrees Fahrenheit), creating an unappetizingly bitter and strong taste.