Transform Matcha Lattes Into A Pumpkin Spice Treat In A Few Simple Steps

Matcha lattes can be a canvas for creativity — give them a sweet and fruity twist by adding strawberry puree or make them functional by stirring in tinctures of mushrooms like reishi or chaga. But if fall flavor is what you're after, you can easily whip up a matcha version of a pumpkin spice latte. Just like the warm spices in a PSL mingle well with the boldness of espresso, they also complement the earthiness of matcha tea, making it an amazing autumnal sip. As @booboosbakeryy demonstrates, it's as easy as sweetening and spicing up some milk (or a dairy-free alternative) combined with pumpkin puree and mixing it with prepared matcha tea.

While @booboosbakeryy uses her own spice blend, pumpkin pie spice can be a solid substitute. Or, if you want to keep the sweetener and spices handy to quickly add to your latte, make a simple syrup by dissolving sugar or maple syrup in water with pumpkin puree, cinnamon sticks, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg and keep it in the fridge.