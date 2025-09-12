Transform Matcha Lattes Into A Pumpkin Spice Treat In A Few Simple Steps
Matcha lattes can be a canvas for creativity — give them a sweet and fruity twist by adding strawberry puree or make them functional by stirring in tinctures of mushrooms like reishi or chaga. But if fall flavor is what you're after, you can easily whip up a matcha version of a pumpkin spice latte. Just like the warm spices in a PSL mingle well with the boldness of espresso, they also complement the earthiness of matcha tea, making it an amazing autumnal sip. As @booboosbakeryy demonstrates, it's as easy as sweetening and spicing up some milk (or a dairy-free alternative) combined with pumpkin puree and mixing it with prepared matcha tea.
While @booboosbakeryy uses her own spice blend, pumpkin pie spice can be a solid substitute. Or, if you want to keep the sweetener and spices handy to quickly add to your latte, make a simple syrup by dissolving sugar or maple syrup in water with pumpkin puree, cinnamon sticks, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg and keep it in the fridge.
More ways to spice up matcha lattes
In addition to blending the spices into the latte, whether on their own or in syrup, you can also up the pumpkin spice flavor in other ways. Sprinkle some on top as a garnish, or fold it into whipped cream before plopping a dollop on top of the latte. Or for a lighter topping, try pouring on some spiced up cold foam.
While pumpkin spice is undoubtedly a popular flavor for fall, there are other autumnal ways to upgrade your matcha latte. Incorporate apples by whisking in some warm apple cider and garnishing with slices or drizzle in a salted caramel sauce for a sweet and salty cool weather treat. Maple syrup is also a classic as the leaves start to change, and stirring it into your latte is an easy vegan way to sweeten it. Another flavor that can turn your beverage into fall in a mug is cinnamon — just sprinkle it in to taste. Finally, give the drink a little warm zing by stirring in ginger powder or mixing in a homemade ginger simple syrup.