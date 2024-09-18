Can You Froth Milk In A French Press?

Don't have a special frother to make foamy milk for your morning coffees? No problem: You don't always need a dedicated tool to get a job done. Frothing is essentially aerating milk till its consistency becomes thick, creamy, and luscious — and there are plenty of ways to give it this texture without a milk frother, or the steam wand of an espresso machine.

One appliance that can froth milk fabulously is a French press (which is not the same as an Aeropress). All you have to do is pour milk into it, close its lid tightly, and then lower and raise the plunger rapidly until the milk's volume has increased by at least half. The entire process takes about 15 seconds, meaning you'll have velvety frothed milk in less than a minute.

Let the milk rest for a minute so that the foam settles, and then tap the base of the French press gently against a hard surface and give it a quick swirl. This will break up any large bubbles that may be floating about in the milk, and give it the homogenous, silky consistency that you'd get from a steam wand. You can then pour the foamy milk into your coffees, teas, and even hot cocoas. However, don't expect to make any latte art with it — that requires precision, control, and delicately-textured milk that only steam wands offer. It's likely not a tip that a barista would approve of for making beautiful latte art.