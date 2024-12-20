Don't Let Candy Canes Go To Waste, Turn Them Into A Festive Latte

The first day of winter might change from year to year but you don't need a calendar to mark the true start to the season. All you need to do is watch for the first candy canes. These simple, striped goodies are the consummate symbol of the time, whether they're adorning Christmas trees or being given out at restaurants. But what do you do when you've filled up on them and still have leftovers?

You repurpose them, of course! Candy canes might seem like a one-trick pony, but they can be turned into a delightfully festive coffee drink with just a tiny bit of work. All you'll need are candy canes, milk, coffee, and whipped cream. Crumble the candy canes and simmer them in milk until they've dissolved and the milk has reached an incredible soft pink color. Then add to a cup with espresso and top with whipped cream. Voila, the perfect winter caffeine boost. This drink can easily be served over ice if you want a cold drink, and can be made dairy free by using oat milk and non-dairy whipped cream.

Candy canes can also be used to make a festive rim on a cup of hot chocolate or as an upgrade to store-bought ice cream, whether crushed up and sprinkled over the top or turned into a syrup. For another excellent espresso and candy cane combination, try using the syrup as a sweetener in an espresso martini.