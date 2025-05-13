The Chai Concentrate You Need To Make A Copycat Starbucks Latte
Sometimes those Starbucks cravings hit hard — especially when it comes to the cozy chai lattes — and remember, it's just "chai," not "chai tea." But braving the long drive-thru line (or, worse, finding parking) in order to score the beverage can feel like more hassle than it's worth. While homemade chai is an option, recreating Starbucks' exact flavor is tricky since the coffee company uses its own chai concentrate. The good news? There's a close dupe you can find on most grocery store shelves: Tazo Classic Chai Latte Concentrate.
In fact, according to discussion from former Starbucks employees on Reddit, Starbucks used to use Tazo's chai concentrate before transitioning to its own label. The kicker is that the ingredient list in both the Tazo brand and the Starbucks brand concentrate is essentially identical. Both blends include water, black tea, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and other natural flavors, alongside similar sweetening agents like cane sugar and honey for that signature sweet-and-spicy sip.
To make a chai latte that mimics the Starbucks version, use the same ratio that the green apron-clad baristas do: For a 16 ounce drink, add 4 "pumps", or 4 ounces (½ cup) of Tazo Classic Chai Concentrate. Mix it with 12 ounces of your favorite milk, either steamed or poured over ice, and you've got a nearly perfect dupe without ever having to leave your kitchen.
Upgrade your at-home chai game
One of the best parts of going to Starbucks is the endless customization options. Yet, you can achieve that same creative flair at home with just a few extra ingredients. For a quick upgrade, try turning your chai latte into a "Dirty Chai" by adding a shot (or two) of homemade espresso, another worthy dupe that tastes just like Starbucks. Want something more indulgent? A swirl of flavored whipped cream and chocolatey syrup both pair beautifully with chai.
If you're looking to recreate something seasonal and trendy, Starbucks' Spring 2025 menu included an Iced Cherry Chai Latte topped with Cherry Cream Cold Foam and a Cherry Crunch topping. While that sounds like a barista-only move, it's surprisingly doable at home. The cold foam is simply made from vanilla sweet cream blended with cherry powder — but you can DIY it using cherry syrup (found in most grocery stores), heavy cream, milk, and a splash of vanilla extract. Just blend or froth together until it's airy yet pourable.
No Tazo Chai Latte Concentrate on hand to begin your customization journey? No problem. You can whip up your own chai base by steeping strong black tea with classic chai spices like cinnamon sticks, cloves, cardamom pods, ginger, and peppercorns for about six minutes. Don't forget to stir in a sweetener — honey, sugar, vanilla, or all three — and then chill it for an easy homemade concentrate whenever the craving strikes.