The Chai Concentrate You Need To Make A Copycat Starbucks Latte

Sometimes those Starbucks cravings hit hard — especially when it comes to the cozy chai lattes — and remember, it's just "chai," not "chai tea." But braving the long drive-thru line (or, worse, finding parking) in order to score the beverage can feel like more hassle than it's worth. While homemade chai is an option, recreating Starbucks' exact flavor is tricky since the coffee company uses its own chai concentrate. The good news? There's a close dupe you can find on most grocery store shelves: Tazo Classic Chai Latte Concentrate.

In fact, according to discussion from former Starbucks employees on Reddit, Starbucks used to use Tazo's chai concentrate before transitioning to its own label. The kicker is that the ingredient list in both the Tazo brand and the Starbucks brand concentrate is essentially identical. Both blends include water, black tea, black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and other natural flavors, alongside similar sweetening agents like cane sugar and honey for that signature sweet-and-spicy sip.

To make a chai latte that mimics the Starbucks version, use the same ratio that the green apron-clad baristas do: For a 16 ounce drink, add 4 "pumps", or 4 ounces (½ cup) of Tazo Classic Chai Concentrate. Mix it with 12 ounces of your favorite milk, either steamed or poured over ice, and you've got a nearly perfect dupe without ever having to leave your kitchen.