The Fruity Ingredient That Takes Matcha Lattes From Dull To Delicious
Whether iced or freshly steeped, there's no way around it: Matcha lattes are hot right now. With a beautiful hue, less caffeine than coffee, and more antioxidants than blueberries, the Japanese green tea import is a powerhouse of popularity. But without an added ingredient like fruit, honey, maple syrup, or others, your matcha latte runs the risk of ending up more blah than bliss.
That's why adding a splash of excitement is crucial. One of the best ways to do that — while enhancing, not distracting from, matcha's natural goodness — is by adding strawberry puree. We already know that fresh strawberries make a beautiful addition to homemade iced coffee, but in a matcha latte, a well-made strawberry puree can really take things up a level. Simply add it to the bottom of a glass with ice, then pour in milk and your freshly made matcha. Sit back for a second to watch the gorgeous red, white, and green colors swirl, then give it a stir.
If you want, you can add one final, decadent touch by making a lavender cold foam to introduce a more complex, herbaceous flavor to the already delicious drink. To do this, take heavy cream, milk or a non-dairy milk of your choice, and lavender syrup, then froth with a hand frother.
Making strawberry puree and experimenting with other flavors
The best part of this delicious beverage breakthrough is how simple it is to create your puree. All you need are fresh strawberries, water, and sugar. However, you can adjust based on your personal preferences, adding lemon or honey depending on whether you want it tarter or sweeter. Let those ingredients simmer on the stove for 10 to 15 minutes, then remove from the heat and allow the puree to cool before adding it to your latte.
Once you've gotten your technique down, you can also start to experiment with different fruits. Many other fruits pair nicely with the natural, earthy bitterness of matcha. Citrus — such as lemons, calamansi, or yuzu, a particularly tart Japanese lemon — is a great choice, and if you can get your hands on sweet Japanese Setouchi lemons, that's even better. Mangoes and peaches also make for an interesting, bright complement to your tea and can be made into puree without any extra ingredients. Simply peel them, blend them, and get ready to be blown away.
Because these purees tend to be on the sweeter side, it's important to know what matcha type to avoid at the store. If you're not at a tea shop, many of the matcha blends you'll find will be pre-sweetened, which can lead to saccharine drinks that take the fun out of the whole experience. Make sure to buy pure matcha powder — this way, you can regulate the sweetness level.