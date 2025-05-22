The Fruity Ingredient That Takes Matcha Lattes From Dull To Delicious

Whether iced or freshly steeped, there's no way around it: Matcha lattes are hot right now. With a beautiful hue, less caffeine than coffee, and more antioxidants than blueberries, the Japanese green tea import is a powerhouse of popularity. But without an added ingredient like fruit, honey, maple syrup, or others, your matcha latte runs the risk of ending up more blah than bliss.

That's why adding a splash of excitement is crucial. One of the best ways to do that — while enhancing, not distracting from, matcha's natural goodness — is by adding strawberry puree. We already know that fresh strawberries make a beautiful addition to homemade iced coffee, but in a matcha latte, a well-made strawberry puree can really take things up a level. Simply add it to the bottom of a glass with ice, then pour in milk and your freshly made matcha. Sit back for a second to watch the gorgeous red, white, and green colors swirl, then give it a stir.

If you want, you can add one final, decadent touch by making a lavender cold foam to introduce a more complex, herbaceous flavor to the already delicious drink. To do this, take heavy cream, milk or a non-dairy milk of your choice, and lavender syrup, then froth with a hand frother.