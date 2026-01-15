10 Boomer Kitchen Habits That Confuse Younger Cooks

Everybody's got a soft spot for the flavors of their youth, which, of course, is why food habits differ so starkly from one generation to the next. Take boomers, for instance. A main course of meatloaf, ambrosia salad on the side, and a Jell-O cup for extra dessert might sound a bit meh to most people, but not to any boomer worth their name. This was top-tier fare in the mid to late 1900s; decadent enough to earn a spot at the Holy Grail of family events: Sunday dinner.

Time, of course, leaves its mark on everything, and food culture is no exception. Cuisine has evolved far beyond meatloaf, nobody's really into Jell-O anymore, and the merits of old-school comforts like ambrosia salad have been debated so fiercely that you can't really bring it up at Sunday dinner without earning more than a few side eyes.

But don't assume boomers have completely abandoned their "back-in-the-day" habits. Sure, there's been some evolution, but whether driven by nostalgia or just for the heck of it, boomers can be surprisingly clingy when it comes to their food. Which habits take the cake, you ask? Here's a roundup of things boomers get up to in the kitchen that will likely baffle younger home chefs.