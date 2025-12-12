The Famous Brands Behind The Costco Kirkland Items You Love

Exclusive access to Kirkland Signature products is one of the many perks afforded to Costco members who are often left wondering what famous brands are behind the goods. It's true that some can be discerned by the color scheme, labeling style, and even the shape of the package itself, but that isn't always the case. What's more, while some companies — including some international beverage giants — are proud to keep their own name beside the Kirkland Signature mark on the label, ongoing anonymity has sometimes been shattered by unfortunate circumstances.

Sure, some companies have touted their connection to Costco in interviews or press releases, eager to let members know who was responsible for K-Cup Pods or the ice cream in the freezer section and food court alike. Other cases found famous brands only being revealed after concerning health recalls or, in one instance, a class action lawsuit that challenged a claim about a canned good.