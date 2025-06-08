The Aldi Produce Item That Shoppers Avoid, According To Reddit
Whether you're shopping for frozen gluten-free General Tso's Chicken or a single avocado, Aldi has no shortage of fan-favorite items. However, there's one thing you might want to skip next time you're doing your grocery shopping. According to Reddit, Aldi bananas have some chronic issues with ripeness, or lack thereof.
While bananas didn't make our list of the best and worst foods at Aldi, customers have some valid concerns: The green bananas purchased from the grocery chain don't ripen once you bring them home. One frequent shopper stated that their bananas "went from green to spotted brown. There was legit no ripe yellow" (per Reddit).
The grocery store's perpetually green bananas are so widespread that they've become a joke on Reddit, with one poster dubbing the verdant hue "propriety" of the brand. But that's not all. Another person commented that they've stopped buying bananas at Aldi because they ripen too fast. "Every time they are green, never get yellow[;] then[,] they are brown" (via Reddit). The grocery chain's mysterious permanently green bananas aren't the first time its produce section has come under fire.
Other bad Aldi produce picks and how to avoid them
A customer in a separate Reddit thread said they visited Aldi for their monthly haul and left disappointed. "I couldn't get much for fresh produce because most of them were either already rotten or near-rotten," they shared. Other commenters in the same thread agreed that the quality of produce had gone downhill, with one person saying that they used to be able to buy unique produce items like bags of pre-cut kale but now only find "sad cucumbers" and "strawberries that look awful" (per Reddit).
This isn't a one-off incident. Another Reddit thread addresses moldy strawberries, raspberries, and wrinkled cucumbers at Aldi. And if you think the heartier veggies at Aldi are a safer bet, think again. As one commenter remarked, "Rotting sweet potatoes are a constant problem, oddly enough" (via Reddit).
However, for every complaint about Aldi's fresh fruit and veg, many people seem to be fans of the brand's produce, citing no issues at their local stores. This could be because Aldi sources from various local suppliers, which saves on shipping and keeps groceries at Aldi so cheap. Similarly, it's the strategy that Aldi uses to keep their meat so affordable. Therefore, it makes sense that selection and quality can vary depending on the location.
As a rule of thumb, check your produce thoroughly and pay attention to when your store gets deliveries. According to an Aldi employee on Reddit, the stores restock produce twice a day, so they suggest, "try going right at opening or between 12-2 pm" (per Reddit). That's when you're most likely to get the best produce.