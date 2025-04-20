13 Red Flags You Can't Ignore When Shopping For Produce, According To Experts
When it is at its best, produce not only looks appetizing but also has more flavor. Adversely, when unripe or overripe, the taste and nutritional value of produce suffers. Selecting the absolute best produce is a lifelong pursuit, and sometimes we don't always get it right, but that's okay. As long as you know what red flags to look for when shopping for produce, you'll be miles ahead of the average consumer.
I checked in with several experts to help me narrow down things to look out for when you are selecting produce. The first expert is Olivia Roszkowski, a chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education (New York City campus). Three nutritionists also weighed in on the matter, including Danielle Michael, MS, RD/LDN, the Nutrition Services Director for Encompass Health of Nittany Valley, Holiday Durham, PhD, registered dietitian and scientist with a doctorate in nutrition, a master's in nutrition science, and a master's in clinical research, and Trista Best, MPH, RDN, LD, a Registered Dietitian at The Candida Diet, Environmental Health Specialist, and Adjunct Nutrition Professor.
Not all fruits and veggies are perfect — some of the imperfect ones are tasty, too — but our experts revealed red flags to look out for when shopping for produce. If you spot any of them the next time you're at the store, it may be best to leave the produce in question right where it is, on the shelf.
Discoloration
We all know what color the most common fruits and veggies are supposed to be, but when you come across one that's discolored, unevenly colored, or dull, our experts agree that it's a major red flag. Holiday Durham tells me, "Discoloration can indicate over-ripeness, damage, or exposure to air (oxidation), which may affect taste, texture, and nutritional value. It is especially common in fruits like apples, bananas, and avocados."
That's a lot of cons that stem from one trait, but discoloration doesn't necessarily mean all of the negative side effects are present. "For example, yellowing greens may have lost freshness, while brown spots on apples can indicate oxidation or fungal growth," says Trista Best.
Olivia Roszkowski adds plantains, mangoes, and papayas to the list of produce to be wary of when black spots and discoloration are present because it often signals a shorter lifespan. Even so, she says, "It is often okay to purchase produce with black spots, but be aware that it is best to either consume or cut and freeze it in the next 48 to 72 hours." Either way, consider yourself warned.
Bruising
Just like on your skin, bruising on produce is an indication of rough treatment and damage. Anyone who's dropped an apple, tomato, or peach on the ground and later noticed a bruise has seen this up close and personal. Does it mean the fruit or vegetable is inedible? No, but you probably wouldn't want to consume the bruised portion. You certainly wouldn't want to purchase it that way. Not only is bruising a sign of internal damage, but it will also spoil faster, says Trista Best.
As Danielle Michael tells me, "All produce travels many miles (unless locally grown) to get to a store." This is no surprise. However, it means you should always inspect your fruits and veggies to make sure they haven't been dropped or poorly handled during transport. And, now that you know what happens when some produce is handled too roughly, if you accidentally drop any produce on the grocery store floor while examining it, do the right thing and hand it off to an employee. Don't just put it back on the shelf. That would be poor form.
Shriveled or wrinkled skin
Wrinkled skin on produce is a sign that it is past its prime. Whether it's because the produce is old or dehydrated (sometimes it's both), it's a red flag for sure. Registered dietitian Holiday Durham tells me, "Wrinkling or shriveling usually indicates that produce has started to dry out and lose moisture, which may affect its texture, flavor, and nutrient content." Sounds like a lose-lose. She says to look for this on peppers, potatoes, and cucumbers.
Olivia Roszkowski said wrinkling and shriveling can also be "caused by improper storage that encourages too much airflow and not enough humidity." No matter how you cut it, it's not a good sign. She recommends looking for this red flag in mangoes, kiwis, eggplant, bell peppers, jalapeños, and carrots.
Thankfully, a warning sign like this is pretty easy to spot, so it's easy to avoid at the store. Once you get your produce home though, make sure to continue storing it properly. Otherwise, you might fall prey to this red flag before you get a chance to consume your carefully selected fruits and veggies.
Soft or mushy texture
It's easy to assume that soft spots on produce are a preliminary sign of bruising, but, according to Trista Best, it can actually indicate something much worse; bacterial or fungal growth. This is kind of gross to think about eating, but she notes that it also reduces flavor and shelf life. A soft or mushy texture can also be a sign of something much simpler, like being overripe, but we wouldn't recommend risking it, and we definitely wouldn't buy produce that already exhibits soft spots, because several experts deem this trait a red flag. Basically, soft spots are a multi-level red flag. Don't let it catch you off guard.
Olivia Roszkowski puts it this way: "When produce contains soft spots, it can indicate that it is overripe and in a state of spoilage. Once there is a soft spot present on a piece of produce, it can spread rapidly to neighboring areas because of the ethylene-ripening gas that is now concentrated in the area." So, yeah. Don't waste your money. You may have less time than you think before a soft spot takes over an entire fruit or veggie. Roszkowski recommends keeping an eye out for this red flag in avocados, stone fruit, citrus, and apples, but you can also find it in tomatoes, melons, and more.
Mold or white fuzz
Mold or white fuzz is something all four experts warn me about. They each note that produce with either red flag is not safe for consumption. Not only does it indicate spoilage, but it can also lead to food-borne illness when eaten. It's not something you want to risk, either.
Whether you detect fuzzy growth on fruits like citrus or berries, leafy greens, or something else, the only appropriate action is to toss it straight in the garbage. "Even if the mold is in one spot, the spores can spread, making the entire item unsafe to consume," says Trista Best. This is even true with a container of berries. According to Danielle Michael, "The spores from mold are likely still on the berries that do not show mold, which means they are not fit for consumption."
Olivia Roszkowski says we should be particularly cautious of "brightly-colored mold, such as pink, black, and blue." She tells me it can spore, especially in the fridge, because it is cool and dark in there. White fuzz, on the other hand, "is likely mold caused by storing the produce in warm, moist environments that encourage growth," adds Roszkowski. Regardless of color, mold and fuzz aren't something you want to mess around with.
Off or sour smell
Sometimes, your nose knows best. Even if you don't spot any of the other red flags described on this list, if you detect a sour smell or an odor that's just generally off wafting off produce, it's best to throw it in the trash. Holiday Durham says to look for atypical odors in produce because "a sour or foul smell often means that the produce is overripe or has started to ferment. This is especially concerning with fresh produce like berries, peaches, and tomatoes."
Trista Best backs up what Durham concludes and adds, "Fresh produce should have a mild, natural smell. A sour, musty, or fermented odor suggests spoilage or bacterial growth, especially in fruits like berries or citrus."
Olivia Roszkowski tells me we should also be concerned about unpleasant odors in radishes and cauliflower. To put it plainly, strong unpleasant smells are a sign of decay. Not only should you leave any produce displaying this red flag on store shelves, but you should toss it out if you encounter it in your fridge or pantry.
Wilted or limp leaves
Lucky us, leafy greens are some of the tastiest spring harvest veggies around. More than that, they are kind of the workhorses of the veggie world. After all, they are the base for an infinite number of salads, taste great in green smoothies, complement meats and pastas, and so much more. However, droopy, wilted leafy greens like spinach, kale, lettuce, and herbs, are not your friend.
Holiday Durham tells me limp leafy greens are a sign that the produce in question could easily be "old or overexposed to heat, leading to loss of nutrients and a decline in freshness." She recommends avoiding leafy greens with brown or wilted edges.
Trista Best backs up what Durham says and adds celery to the list of potential veggies that wilt when they are past their prime. She says that when this happens to our growing list of veggies, they "have likely lost moisture and key nutrients." Bummer. She also notes that it can be a sign of less-than-ideal storage conditions or that the greens have been on store shelves for quite some time.
Excessive wax coating
Not all fruits and veggies come with a wax coating, but some do. According to Holiday Durham, produce with a heavy wax coating is a red flag: "Some fruits and vegetables (like apples, cucumbers, and citrus) are coated in wax to extend shelf life, but excessive wax can indicate that the produce is over-processed and may affect its taste or nutrition." This means that a slight wax coating isn't necessarily a reason to avoid particular produce, but an abundance of it is far from a green flag.
So, how do you know how much wax coating is too much? Well, Durham tells me we should look for "produce that feels unnaturally slick or shiny." Don't be afraid to pick it up and actually touch it. Maybe don't run your hands over every cucumber on the shelf, but it is okay to get a feel for what you're buying. Don't be shy.
Sticky or slimy surface
A slimy or sticky surface on produce is another tactile red flag you should always be on the lookout for. It seems common sense — who wants to eat slimy produce, am I right? However, the repercussions may be more severe than most of us would think.
According to Holiday Durham, "A sticky or slimy surface on produce can indicate bacterial growth or over-ripeness, particularly with berries, tomatoes, or cucumbers." Bacterial growth? Yuck! No, thanks. She says it's best to avoid sticky exteriors, particularly when it concerns produce that is typically smooth and firm.
Olivia Roszkowski agrees with Durham and points out a few insights pertaining to tightly packed leafy greens: "A sealed and moist environment can more readily encourage bacteria to grow, resulting in the congregation of bacterial growth where there is unwanted excess moisture." This bacteria makes a home for itself in the tiny crevices of leafy greens, making it difficult to wash away, especially if it happens during processing and is destined for a sealed bag. In addition, she notes, "There is also less actual cold airflow inside a sealed plastic bag versus a loose head of lettuce, so the internal temperature of the leaves might be higher." So, bagged lettuce may seem like the simple solution, but that doesn't mean it's the best or safest solution. In fact, it seems like it is far from it.
Unusually light weight or dry stems
If you've ever picked up a piece of citrus or a melon and thought, "wow, that's much lighter than expected for its size," this is a huge red flag. Trista Best notes that an unusually light weight is an indicator that the produce in question is not only dried out, but past its peak. She also comments, "This is common in citrus fruits or melons that have lost moisture over time."
Olivia Roszkowski elaborates on the concept of overly dry produce: "Certain fruit, such as citrus, do not ripen after being picked. As a result, it will start to dry out when exposed to air for prolonged periods of time, yielding less juice." She also notes that dry stems on fruits like grapes are another sign that they are past peak freshness. If you want the most juice and the freshest flavor — who doesn't? — Stay away from dried-out fruits, like ones that are lighter than expected or have overly dry stems.
Cracks, punctures, or split skin
Visible cracks and splits on the skin of produce can happen naturally while growing, especially on tomatoes, melons, and peppers, but if you aren't picking them straight from your garden, it may be best to avoid purchasing produce with this type of imperfection. Holiday Durham notes, "Cracks or splits in fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, melons, or peppers can lead to bacterial contamination and faster spoilage. They may also make the produce more prone to rot." Um, okay, that obviously doesn't sound good.
In addition to cracks and splits, punctures in particular pose a threat to produce. Trista Best says, "Any break in the skin of fruits or vegetables increases the risk of contamination from bacteria or pests. This can lead to faster spoilage and potential food-borne illnesses." So, if you want to play it safe, select produce devoid of any cracks, splits, or punctures. Done and done.
Produce that's tightly wrapped in plastic
It's not uncommon for veggies like cucumbers and cauliflower to come tightly wrapped in plastic. If you've ever bought cucumbers from Trader Joe's, you know what I'm talking about. While this keeps contaminants off the veggies while on store displays and can even extend their shelf life, it could be a red flag.
According to Olivia Roszkowski, "Tightly wrapped produce sealed with plastic wrap can sometimes lead to decay because of the lack of airflow." If you do buy produce wrapped in plastic, she recommends avoiding drastic fluctuations in temperature because it is a recipe for condensation, and that only complicates things further. She adds that if condensation develops beneath the plastic wrapping, it can promote the growth of spoilage-causing bacteria. Yeah, we'll pass on the bacteria. Thanks, though. Still, this doesn't mean produce wrapped in plastic is completely off the table. Just make sure to give it a good visual evaluation before purchasing, and be mindful of temperature fluctuations.
Sprouting in root vegetables
All too often, a bag of potatoes, onions, shallots, or garlic sits in the pantry for so long that the vegetables start to sprout. While sprouting doesn't mean you have to toss them in the trash straight away — they are actually still edible — they need to be consumed as soon as possible. So, if you encounter sprouting veggies on grocery store shelves, it's probably best to just leave them be. As Danielle Michael tells me, sprouting indicates bulbs and root vegetables are near the end of their life, and if they haven't already, will spoil soon.
Olivia Roszkowski agrees with Michael and said that when sprouting occurs, it affects both the flavor and texture of produce. For example, "Sprouted garlic is garlic that has started digesting its own sugars to have the energy to sprout and grow, so it will taste more bitter and also have a drier, less sticky texture," says Roszkowski.
Last but not least, let it be known that Sunday is the absolute worst day of the week to shop for produce because it's typically at its least fresh. So, if you stay on the lookout for the red flags our experts revealed and avoid picking up produce as the weekend winds down, you'll be glad you did.