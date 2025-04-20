13 Red Flags You Can't Ignore When Shopping For Produce, According To Experts

When it is at its best, produce not only looks appetizing but also has more flavor. Adversely, when unripe or overripe, the taste and nutritional value of produce suffers. Selecting the absolute best produce is a lifelong pursuit, and sometimes we don't always get it right, but that's okay. As long as you know what red flags to look for when shopping for produce, you'll be miles ahead of the average consumer.

I checked in with several experts to help me narrow down things to look out for when you are selecting produce. The first expert is Olivia Roszkowski, a chef-instructor of Plant-Based Culinary Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education (New York City campus). Three nutritionists also weighed in on the matter, including Danielle Michael, MS, RD/LDN, the Nutrition Services Director for Encompass Health of Nittany Valley, Holiday Durham, PhD, registered dietitian and scientist with a doctorate in nutrition, a master's in nutrition science, and a master's in clinical research, and Trista Best, MPH, RDN, LD, a Registered Dietitian at The Candida Diet, Environmental Health Specialist, and Adjunct Nutrition Professor.

Not all fruits and veggies are perfect — some of the imperfect ones are tasty, too — but our experts revealed red flags to look out for when shopping for produce. If you spot any of them the next time you're at the store, it may be best to leave the produce in question right where it is, on the shelf.