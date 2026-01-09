10 Easy Ways To Make Frozen Vegetables Taste Gourmet

Frozen vegetables are the utmost in convenience. You don't have to worry about spoilage, and they are ready and waiting whenever you need them. However, when compared to fresh produce, they don't always live up to flavor and texture expectations. You know what, though? The difference doesn't have to be so jarring, at least when you cook and season them correctly. In fact, with a few tips and tricks from some experts, you can even make frozen vegetables taste gourmet.

To uncover the best cooking and seasoning tips for frozen vegetables, I checked in with Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, and Richard LaMarita, Health-Centered Culinary Arts chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education — and they sure had a lot to say on the matter. According to Littley, "frozen doesn't mean flavorless. With the right cooking method, seasonings, and small finishing touches, these vegetables can easily taste like they came from a high-end kitchen.” Sounds promising, right? LaMarita also told me, "Anything you can do with fresh vegetables you can do with frozen vegetables," you just have to account for their added fragility — and that's just the start of all the expert tips they divulged. So, if you're ready to start cooking frozen vegetables like a pro and say goodbye to bland, mushy ones for good, the upcoming tips have your back.