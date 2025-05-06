14 Reasons You Should Never Throw Out Old Condiment Bottles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Condiment containers are a goldmine. If you're sustainably minded or simply want to stretch your food dollars as far as possible, reusing bottles and jars can help you live your values. Most of us accumulate quite a collection of these containers without even trying — from pasta sauce jars to squeeze bottles of mustard or honey. Rather than viewing them as disposable packaging, consider them as free, food-safe vessels with countless potential uses. With minimal effort, they can be thoroughly cleaned and repurposed.

Some condiment bottles can be difficult to clean, especially those glass salad dressing bottled with long, narrow necks. To get into hard-to-reach places, add a couple of teaspoons of dry, uncooked rice to the bottle. Add a squirt of dish soap and fill with warm water. Cover with the lid and shake for 30 seconds to a minute, then rinse.

Run all your bottles through a dishwashing cycle, too, even if they appear clean. Most residential dishwashers get plenty hot enough to thoroughly sanitize your bottles and jars. No dishwasher? Soak your bottles in a bleach solution for a few minutes, then air-dry. Read on for things you can do with old condiment bottles besides throwing them away.