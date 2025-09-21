Gordon Ramsay Once Called This The Absolute Worst Food To Overcook

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is about as polarizing as they come, with a personality that feels larger than life. He's not bashful, and he will tell you what he thinks lickety split with no remorse, from what he'd eat for his last meal to how much your restaurant sucks. Over his illustrious career, Ramsay has weighed in on just about every food debate imaginable, but one of his most interesting takes came when the topic of overcooking came up during a Reddit AMA. "The only thing I draw the line at, Victoria, is eating overcooked food. There is NOTHING worse than an overcooked Brussels sprout. The smell is disgusting," read his response to a fan who asked if there's anything he will not even taste.

That's classic Ramsay — direct, blunt, and not wrong. Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that split the crowd, in that when they're cooked properly, they're nutty, slightly sweet, and kind of addictive. But once they're left too long on the heat, instead of tasting balanced and earthy, the flavor becomes bitter and unpleasant. Their texture suffers too, as the crisp bite is replaced with mush. It's easy to see why Ramsay feels so strongly about them. That putrid smell he's speaking of comes from compounds called glucosinolates, which release sulfur as the sprouts break down.

Yes, in small amounts, the compounds add depth to the overall flavor profile. However, large quantities are a different story altogether because they dominate the dish and leave a taste that sticks in your memory for all the wrong reasons. Ramsay's line captures why so many people grew up hating Brussels sprouts; it probably wasn't the vegetable itself, but the way they were cooked.