Don't Throw Away That Empty Glass Olive Oil Bottle. Do This Instead

Olive oil doesn't keep as well in plastic bottles thanks to the porous nature of those containers, so if you don't already have dark glass containers to put it in, if you buy it in a plastic jug, you should just purchase it in glass bottles to begin with. If you cook a lot, then you're probably going through a lot of those glass containers, and you might recycle them or toss them out when they're empty. Well, stop that. In the spirit of reusing, those thick-walled, fancy-looking bottles can find new purpose — as soap dispensers, perfect to keep by your kitchen sink.

You just need to do two things. First, clean out any leftover olive oil that's still inside the bottle with a little soap and water (one of those long bottle brushes would come in handy, too). Second, buy some liquor pour spouts, like these ones from Pafusen, such as you might see on the top of bottles of alcohol at the bar. Then, you can put your dish soap or hand soap in the bottle, affix the spout, and voilà — you have a really elegant-looking soap dispenser, and one of the great things about these spouts attached to those bottles is that you don't have to worry about too much soap being dispensed at once; you get a consistent, but controlled, pour.