Don't Throw Away Plastic Takeout Containers: Use Them In Your Garden Instead

When you can't fathom cooking at the end of a long day, what do you do? You sit back, relax, and order takeout. And if you're anything like us, you might end up with a number of takeout containers by the end of the week. While some are surely recyclable, you can reuse others — especially the deli container-types, but also including the tray varieties — if you're looking to get a jump on your garden. While these plastic containers aren't exactly safe for reheating your leftovers, they are perfect for starting seedlings, especially indoors.

@plantswithkrystal Replying to @lyssahlol Now you have an even better excuse to order take out! These takeout containers have been my absolute favorites for my plant babies. I can use them as propagation containers or use my soldiering iron to make drainage holes and plant them in. Plant pots can be pricey, so this is a great way to recycle and save money. #plantpotdiy #plasticpots #plantbabiescheck ♬ original sound – PlantswithKrystal

One user in a TikTok discussing this hack explained that you'll have to do a little bit of prep to get the containers ready. That means poking holes in the bottoms, so your plants have good drainage. You can use a soldering iron if you have one on hand — this Soldering Iron Kit from Q-MING on Amazon is surprisingly more affordable than you might think a specialty tool would be — or you can carefully take a drill to the underside of the plastic container (you can also use an awl if that's in your toolbox).

While you can just leave the top open, it's better for trapping moisture and heat if you also use the lids, at least until your seedlings are well-established. Fill the containers with soil, sow your seeds, give them a good watering, and place them near a sunny window, though you'll want to put your little mini-greenhouses on a tray, or plate, so they don't leak water on your windowsill.