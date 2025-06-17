Don't Throw Away Plastic Takeout Containers: Use Them In Your Garden Instead
When you can't fathom cooking at the end of a long day, what do you do? You sit back, relax, and order takeout. And if you're anything like us, you might end up with a number of takeout containers by the end of the week. While some are surely recyclable, you can reuse others — especially the deli container-types, but also including the tray varieties — if you're looking to get a jump on your garden. While these plastic containers aren't exactly safe for reheating your leftovers, they are perfect for starting seedlings, especially indoors.
@plantswithkrystal
Replying to @lyssahlol Now you have an even better excuse to order take out! These takeout containers have been my absolute favorites for my plant babies. I can use them as propagation containers or use my soldiering iron to make drainage holes and plant them in. Plant pots can be pricey, so this is a great way to recycle and save money. #plantpotdiy #plasticpots #plantbabiescheck
One user in a TikTok discussing this hack explained that you'll have to do a little bit of prep to get the containers ready. That means poking holes in the bottoms, so your plants have good drainage. You can use a soldering iron if you have one on hand — this Soldering Iron Kit from Q-MING on Amazon is surprisingly more affordable than you might think a specialty tool would be — or you can carefully take a drill to the underside of the plastic container (you can also use an awl if that's in your toolbox).
While you can just leave the top open, it's better for trapping moisture and heat if you also use the lids, at least until your seedlings are well-established. Fill the containers with soil, sow your seeds, give them a good watering, and place them near a sunny window, though you'll want to put your little mini-greenhouses on a tray, or plate, so they don't leak water on your windowsill.
More leftover food containers you can reuse for starting seedlings
If you look around your kitchen, you can likely find quite a few containers that could be reused for starting seeds for your garden, which gives you options if you want to give your tomato and basil plants a head start before companion-planting them in your garden. Not only do deli-style takeout containers work well for this gardening hack, you can also use the clear clamshell varieties, and — bonus — you don't have to worry about losing the lid, because it comes attached. However, because this type tends to be shallower, you will want to replant your baby seedlings shortly after they start to sprout. In the same vein, plastic rotisserie chicken containers are also a great option for starting seeds (since they're not ideal for storing leftovers), and thanks to their high, domed lids, you don't have to transplant the little sprouts quite as quickly as you would with the aforementioned containers.
Thirty-two ounce yogurt containers are also great for getting your seedlings going, especially if they have a clear lid. You could also use those five-ounce plastic containers that mixed greens sometimes come in. Whatever you opt for, it's important that you clean it well with soap and water, to wash away any food residue that could inhibit plant growth. Your seedlings will always need drainage holes, so they're not sitting in water, but remember — the bigger the container, the more holes it'll require.