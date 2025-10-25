How The First Casserole Compared To Modern-Day Versions

Dig into an old-school cheesy, creamy million-dollar chicken casserole, and the dish's charms feel long unchanged. Yet food's an ever-evolving cultural zeitgeist, and the history of casseroles is no exception. Nowadays, the food type draws associations to once-popular Depression era creations. Such dishes consist of a starchy base, flavored with a canned or frozen ingredient, filled with additional hearty components like some kind of dairy, and all slow-cooked in the oven.

Yet such a meal concept stretches much further back in time. The first casserole recipe may date back to the 13th century, and the word itself descends from the pre-medieval Greek word kuathion, which translates to "little cup." This, then, made its way to France as "casse," which means pan. In its most stripped-down essence, a casserole doesn't require pasta, nor a pre-packaged soup. Instead, the dish's foundation is all in a robust cooking vessel, composed of earthenware, cast iron, or — originally — clay. More so than the precise composition, the dish's magic arises from patient slow-cooking, dependably in the oven.

In the first published recipe, a casserole involved handmade noodles, mixed with aromatics, and stacked with cheese. Other slow-cooked creations of the time entailed meat wrapped in pastry, secured in a cloth, and heated in a cauldron. With no pre-packaged pasta or preset oven temperatures to rely on, original casserole creations proved substantially more labor-intensive than today's recipes. And in their absence of convenience lies a distinct contrast to modern renditions.