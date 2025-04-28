Are These The 11 Spices That Make KFC's Fried Chicken Taste So Good?

Food lovers everywhere have attempted to make restaurant-quality dishes at home, and rarely does it live up to the real deal — especially when it comes to fried chicken. Even a lifelong home cook may scratch their head wondering, "Why doesn't my fried chicken taste like a bucket of KFC?" Luckily, a leaked family recipe may just reveal the exact 11 spices Colonel Sanders and company use to make the iconic entree; and the reviews are shockingly mixed.

Of all the fast food fried chicken chains, KFC has remained particularly hush-hush about its seasoning blend. According to a note from a Sanders family scrapbook shown to Chicago Tribune, the spices you need are paprika, white and black pepper, salt, thyme, ground ginger, garlic salt, basil, oregano, celery salt, and dried mustard.

However, a few fried chicken fans have since tried this 11-ingredient mixture for themselves and the results are inconclusive. Certain taste testers have reported that the seasoning was predictably mediocre and felt more like haphazardly dumping ingredients in a bowl, admitting it didn't do the fast food chain justice. On the other hand, some chefs swear this mixture is undeniably identical to the taste of KFC. The only way to find out is to dig out your spices, follow the leaked recipe to a tee, and give it a try first hand. You could even make it an event — prepare the entree at home, then order from the KFC drive thru, to see if you're able to tell your homemade chicken apart from the real deal.