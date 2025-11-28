Make This Retro Casserole From The '20s With Ingredients You Likely Already Have

Old-school casserole recipes shine in their malleability, pragmatically folding in available ingredients to delicious effect. Starchy pairings range from the decadent, creamy delights of Million Dollar recipes crafted with crackers to a tuna casserole combined with mac and cheese. Yet a less commonly prepared — although nevertheless delicious — merger is a baked casserole with rice and cheese.

Recipes for such a dish date back as far as 1924, with a simple composition of rice, grated cheese, milk, eggs, and seasonings. The preparation's ultra-straightforward: Rice is first boiled or steamed, then layered with the beaten eggs and dairy ingredients in a casserole pan and baked to completion. The meal lends itself to wide-ranging variations, optionally flavored with different aromatics, seasonings, and sauces, or enhanced with chopped vegetables — broccoli is an especially popular choice. Plus, the casserole takes on a unique character based on the types of rice and cheese employed, too.

So whether a standalone dinner or an entree accompaniment, a cheese and rice casserole is fit for varying contexts. You can bake it in individual ramekins for cozy charm, or a full-sized casserole dish to split among family and friends. Even a century later, the meal's still a comforting option to whip up using pantry staples and whatever's in the fridge. Layer in your preferred components, cover with the classic casserole bread crumb topping, and bite into a dash from the past.