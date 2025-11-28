Make This Retro Casserole From The '20s With Ingredients You Likely Already Have
Old-school casserole recipes shine in their malleability, pragmatically folding in available ingredients to delicious effect. Starchy pairings range from the decadent, creamy delights of Million Dollar recipes crafted with crackers to a tuna casserole combined with mac and cheese. Yet a less commonly prepared — although nevertheless delicious — merger is a baked casserole with rice and cheese.
Recipes for such a dish date back as far as 1924, with a simple composition of rice, grated cheese, milk, eggs, and seasonings. The preparation's ultra-straightforward: Rice is first boiled or steamed, then layered with the beaten eggs and dairy ingredients in a casserole pan and baked to completion. The meal lends itself to wide-ranging variations, optionally flavored with different aromatics, seasonings, and sauces, or enhanced with chopped vegetables — broccoli is an especially popular choice. Plus, the casserole takes on a unique character based on the types of rice and cheese employed, too.
So whether a standalone dinner or an entree accompaniment, a cheese and rice casserole is fit for varying contexts. You can bake it in individual ramekins for cozy charm, or a full-sized casserole dish to split among family and friends. Even a century later, the meal's still a comforting option to whip up using pantry staples and whatever's in the fridge. Layer in your preferred components, cover with the classic casserole bread crumb topping, and bite into a dash from the past.
How to customize your baked rice and cheese casserole
To craft an ever simpler rendition of the original format, all you'll need is leftover rice, a firm white cheese from the fridge, and butter. But don't underestimate the power of a template — modify the dish with whatever's available at home. For instance, incorporate stock or even a can of soup, and the casserole's composition becomes more reminiscent of stick-of-butter rice. Alternatively, for a richer and more solidified texture, whisk in a few eggs. And if you're really after an extra-satiating one-pan meal, mix in components like chopped ham or ground beef. Meanwhile, for a meatless option, consider using chopped nuts for a similarly dense texture. Don't forget the power of a textural topping, too — in addition to (or instead of) the classic bread crumb addition, you can use crushed potato chips.
And with the cheese and rice serving as foundational components, the varieties you use naturally impact the casserole. Common options include cheddar, a semi-firm white cheese like Monterey Jack, or even shredded mozzarella. If a block of American cheese is what you have on hand, feel free to use it, too. Just steer clear of aged cheese varieties, as they won't melt uniformly in the dish. Finally, experiment with the different grains in your pantry. Long grain, short grain, white or brown — each rice type makes a casserole worthy of emptying the pantry.