The Best Times To Hit The Store For The Freshest Produce

Saturday is the absolute worst day of the week to go grocery shopping in general, and Sunday is the worst day of the week to buy fresh fruit at the grocery store. Now that those "don't shop this day" stats are out of the way, on the flipside, when are the best times to shop, particularly to get the freshest produce? The short answer is: It depends where you're shopping.

Every store operates under a different delivery schedule. Bigger supermarket chains will often restock merchandise daily to keep up with large volumes of customers. If you're shopping at a large retailer that stocks every day, hitting the produce section on any given morning is a pretty safe bet — you'll get first pick of the fruits and veggies that were set out on shelves and in bins the night before or early that morning. With a smaller supermarket, produce delivery is generally less frequent because their business isn't as brisk, so timing your shopping around their delivery schedule is key to getting the freshest goods.

Whether the store you frequent is a national chain or a mom-and-pop grocer, your best bet is to simply ask a store manager when their produce is delivered. It's not an unusual question, and providing an answer is just part of providing customer service. Most workers will be happy to take a moment and give you some guidance.