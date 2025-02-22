The Best Times To Hit The Store For The Freshest Produce
Saturday is the absolute worst day of the week to go grocery shopping in general, and Sunday is the worst day of the week to buy fresh fruit at the grocery store. Now that those "don't shop this day" stats are out of the way, on the flipside, when are the best times to shop, particularly to get the freshest produce? The short answer is: It depends where you're shopping.
Every store operates under a different delivery schedule. Bigger supermarket chains will often restock merchandise daily to keep up with large volumes of customers. If you're shopping at a large retailer that stocks every day, hitting the produce section on any given morning is a pretty safe bet — you'll get first pick of the fruits and veggies that were set out on shelves and in bins the night before or early that morning. With a smaller supermarket, produce delivery is generally less frequent because their business isn't as brisk, so timing your shopping around their delivery schedule is key to getting the freshest goods.
Whether the store you frequent is a national chain or a mom-and-pop grocer, your best bet is to simply ask a store manager when their produce is delivered. It's not an unusual question, and providing an answer is just part of providing customer service. Most workers will be happy to take a moment and give you some guidance.
Other tips for getting the freshest produce
In addition to inquiring about the specific days your store gets its produce, it's also helpful to learn what time of day the fruits and vegetables are put out on shelves. If you get to the market bright and early, but the produce you're after is still sitting on a pallet in the storeroom, you haven't accomplished much.
Putting some extra effort into developing relationships with the managers and employees will also help you achieve success in accessing the best produce. Be polite and genuine in speaking with them. Make an effort to remember their names, and show sincere appreciation for the work they do. When you make that real human connection it's a win-win — it not only uplifts the employees, but it can help you in your quest for good produce. A worker you're on a first-name basis with is more likely to run into the back room and grab that pineapple you came to buy that isn't on the sales floor yet. The manager you've treated kindly, and who knows you like to keep abreast of the delivery schedule, is more likely to advise you of a change in the stocking or delivery times and to give you other helpful information when they see you.
With a little forethought and communication, you'll soon be the master of getting the best pick of the produce. You can also get familiar with the best days of the week to shop at specific popular grocery stores, to help you map out where and when to look for particular things to get the best quality and selection.